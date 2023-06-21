PrepInsta Unveils Optimus by PrepInsta Prime, An AI-Powered Assessment Tool to Enhance Student Performance and Evaluation

PrepInsta, India’s number one and most visited website for placement preparation and a rising Ed-tech brand has announced the launch of its groundbreaking SaaS Assessment Tool, Optimus by PrepInsta Prime. This revolutionary AI-powered tool is designed to empower colleges and universities in evaluating student performance and potential through a comprehensive range of assessments, including multiple-choice questions (MCQs), hands-on programming, coding exercises, hackathons, and more.

Optimus is now live and offered as a complimentary product to all partnered colleges and universities who have subscribed to PrepInsta’s flagship product PrepInsta Prime which is a one-stop solution for placement and upskilling offering 200+ courses to its users. This exclusive offering grants unrestricted access to the tool’s complete range of features and benefits at no extra charge. Notable institutions already benefiting from this cutting-edge dashboard tool include KRGI, SNS, SSIET, Rajlakshmi, KL, Gitam, and more. The tool aims to revolutionise the way educational institutions track student performance and curate personalised learning models to enhance overall academic outcomes.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Manish Agarwal, Co-founder & CMO at PrepInsta stated, “As we unveil Optimus by PrepInsta Prime, we embark on a transformative journey to redefine student assessment in educational institutions. This groundbreaking SaaS Assessment Tool empowers colleges and universities to unlock the full potential of their students through personalised learning experiences. With Optimus as a complimentary addition to our PrepInsta Prime subscription, we are revolutionising the evaluation process and paving the way for enhanced academic outcomes.”

Optimus by PrepInsta Prime offers several key features that enhance the assessment and evaluation process in education. It includes a student performance report feature that generates comprehensive reports to assess individual strengths and areas for improvement. The platform enables remote assessments, ensuring a seamless evaluation process regardless of location. Comparative performance analysis allows benchmarking and comparison of students’ performance against predefined standards. Objective rubric-based evaluation ensures fairness and consistency in assessing student performance. Competency mapping and skill gap analysis identify skill gaps in students, enabling targeted interventions and personalised learning plans. The platform also ensures secure and proctored evaluations to maintain integrity. Real-time progress monitoring through a user-friendly dashboard empowers faculty members to tailor learning plans based on student performance.

“Optimus by PrepInsta Prime represents a major leap forward in educational assessment, empowering institutions to embrace the power of AI technology. By seamlessly integrating comprehensive assessments and personalised learning plans, we are equipping students with the tools they need to excel. This innovative tool is a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between academic education and industry expectations, preparing students for success in the ever-evolving job market,” Mr. Manish, added.

PrepInsta’s innovative over-the-top (OTT) Prime subscription model empowers students to broaden their skill set by granting them unlimited access to a wide range of courses, including placement preparation, artificial intelligence/machine learning, cyber security, C/C++ coding, competitive coding, ethical hacking, python, DSA, and various other upskilling courses. Keeping pace with evolving market trends, PrepInsta has recently expanded its Prime module by introducing new courses such as FAANG placement preparation, service-based company placement, web development, data analytics, Power BI, and Salesforce, ensuring that students stay ahead in the dynamic job market.