Yubi appoints India’s former commerce secretary, Dr. Anup Wadhawan, to its Board of Directors

Yubi, the world’s first unified credit platform, announced that Dr. Anup Wadhawan has joined the company’s esteemed Board as an Independent Director. With an illustrious career spanning 40 years in economic and public policy, Dr. Wadhawan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Yubi.

Dr. Wadhawan has held prominent positions in various sectors, including civil service, regulation, academics, private sector, and international development. As a former Commerce Secretary for the Government of India, he played a pivotal role in shaping banking, insurance, national pension systems, and capital markets policies. Notably, he was instrumental in building the Government Marketplace and developing the e-commerce policy and framework for the e-marketplace. He has also made significant contributions during his tenure on the boards of Hindustan Diamond, Government E-Marketplace, and Bajaj Allianz.

Commenting on this development, Gaurav Kumar, CEO, and Founder of Yubi said, “We are honored and pleased to welcome Dr. Anup Wadhawan to Yubi’s Board of Directors. His extensive experience in economic policy and deep understanding of the financial landscape will be instrumental in our mission to revolutionize debt markets and help India inch closer to the $5 trillion economy goal. Dr. Wadhawan’s guidance and strategic insights will be invaluable in scaling Yubi to new heights and achieving our vision of transforming the global credit ecosystem.”

Dr. Anup Wadhawan, on his appointment, said, “I am delighted to join Yubi’s Board and be a part of this groundbreaking credit platform. Yubi’s innovative approach to credit and its commitment to transforming the debt markets align perfectly with my vision for advancing financial inclusion and supporting India’s economic growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to further strengthen Yubi’s position as a pioneer in the industry.”

Yubi’s Board of Directors is a distinguished group of individuals consisting of 11 members, including 3 Independent Directors and 8 Non-executive Directors. Each member brings vast expertise from relevant sectors to the table, contributing to Yubi’s success and growth.