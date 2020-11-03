PUMA India goes live on commerce cloud

Read Article

Salesforce announced that PUMA India has partnered with the company to leverage Commerce Cloud. The aim is to provide its digitally savvy consumers with an unmatched user experience online that reflects the brand’s high quality in-store presence.

As businesses across India navigate how to engage with their customers in the new normal, technology companies have a key role to play in digitally transforming the way businesses connect with their customers. Replicating retail on digital platforms can be a challenge, as customers expect smooth, uninterrupted, and optimized purchase experiences that are on-brand and unique. And, because an online store never closes, businesses need to meet these evolving expectations while continuously scaling and maximizing revenue growth while lowering costs.

PUMA entered India in 2006, and over the last 13 years, the company has grown to operate over 375 owned stores. As the no.1 sports brand in India, PUMA has raced past their competitors in the Indian sports and active wear market. Scaling the business to greater heights, PUMA India has deployed Salesforce Commerce Cloud to enhance the online and mobile shopping experience for their consumers on PUMA.com. With best practices in mobile UX design, merchandising, and technical architecture being built into the solution, the teams can offer their customers an engaging 1-1 personalised experience.

Jackson Fernandez, Associate Director & Head, B2C E-commerce, PUMA India, said, “E-commerce has always been a big priority for us at PUMA and we embarked on this journey many years ago. In the current situation, online is of course a more convenient option for consumers to shop. The new normal has also catapulted the number of first-time online shoppers. With the vast volumes of customer data now available in a single view, we are able to better understand what consumers are buying and personalise their experience accordingly. Salesforce Commerce cloud has enabled us to handle the surge in volume and meet consumer demand consistently.”

Sunil Jose, Senior Vice President, Salesforce India, said “E-Commerce has become an integral part of all businesses as ‘the store that never closes.’ We understand that empowering companies to create personalised commerce experiences initiated anytime, anywhere, spanning multiple channels is an incredibly important part of how to keep an edge in the current scenario. That’s why we are proud that PUMA has chosen Salesforce Commerce Cloud to enable their teams to deliver a truly 24/7 online customer experience.”

