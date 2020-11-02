Exclusive Interview with Atul Deshpande, COO, SBI General Insurance

Read Article

Backed by a slew of digital initiatives, SBI General Insurance’s strong distribution network and diversified products portfolio has enabled it to strike a growth rate of 17 per cent against the industry growth rate of 1.6 per cent. In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Atul Deshpande, COO, SBI General, tells us some of the key digital initiatives that has helped the company grow at a faster rate than its peers

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]