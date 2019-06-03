Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Q1, 2019 Books 351.8 Mn Domain Name Registrations

By Express Computer
VeriSign Inc., a provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure has announced that the first quarter of 2019 closed with 351.8 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 3.1 million domain name registrations, or 0.9 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Domain name registrations have grown by 18.0 million, or 5.4 percent, year over year.

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 154.8 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.8 million domain name registrations, or 1.2 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 6.5 million domain name registrations, or 4.4 percent, year over year. As of March 31, 2019, the .com domain name base totaled 141.0 million domain name registrations, while the .net domain name base totaled 13.8 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 9.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019, compared to 9.6 million domain name registrations at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Verisign publishes the Domain Name Industry Brief to provide internet users throughout the world with statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry.


