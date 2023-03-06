Rackspace Technology appoints Dr Angela Kurien Murze as Cloud Innovation Centre India Head 

Rackspace Technology announced the appointment of Dr Angela Kurien Murze as the Head of Cloud Innovation Centre at Rackspace Technology, India. Based out of Pune, Angela will lead the Global Delivery team for support from India.

“I am delighted to welcome Angela to the Rackspace Technology leadership team,” said Sandeep Bhargava, SVP, Global Services and Solutions, Public Cloud Business Unit, Rackspace Technology. “We see significant potential in India as one of the fastest-growing markets and we are confident that Angela’s wealth of experience will propel our growth further,” he added.

Angela has a Doctorate in Public Administration from Nagpur University, and over 20 years of corporate experience in designing and running profitable businesses in Technology Operations through emerging technologies and distinctive customer experiences. Angela has managed multiple programs, client relationships up to USD 500 million in annual revenues, and transitioned operations across multiple industry verticals and multiple locations in the Asia Pacific. An inspirational and transformational leader, Angela has also led major clients to adopt cloud technology, and even developed key area in workplace automation, bringing lasting change to her clients.

As the Head of Cloud Innovation Centre, Rackspace Technology, Angela will be responsible for driving profitability, leading a matrix organization that includes pre-sales, delivery, alliances, and marketing. Prior to joining the Rackspace Technology, Angela was the Head Delivery and Integrating Operations Infrastructure Service at IBM and helped the company deliver excellence and growth of all sector accounts.

“India’s public cloud service market has the potential to be worth USD 13 billion by 2026. As one of the most significant technological innovations in recent history, the cloud has drastically reduced entry barriers to businesses and facilitated innovation and transformation at scale. I am proud to join Rackspace Technology India and look forward to building on its extensive global expertise in multicloud deployments that help businesses maximize the benefits of the modern cloud,” said Angela.

Angela’s appointment is part of Rackspace Technology’s recent executive team expansion which includes the appointment of Martin Dubé as Vice President, Cloud Asia Pacific & Japan and the promotion of Sandeep Bhargava to a global role as Head of Services and Solutions, Public Cloud Business Unit. Martin brings over a decade of experience from his time in Oracle, Cisco and Microsoft, while Sandeep has a proven track record in his prior engagements in HP, DXC Technology and Dell. These appointments reflect Rackspace Technology’s commitment to excellence and drive to bring more value to customers and accelerate the global cloud business growth.