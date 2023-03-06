Palo Alto Networks appoints KP Unnikrishnan as Chief Marketing Officer

Express Computer

Palo Alto Networks , marketing veteran KP Unnikrishnan (Unni) has been elevated to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective March 4. He will be based in the company’s Santa Clara headquarters and report directly to Palo Alto Networks Chairman and CEO, Nikesh Arora.

A seasoned executive with broad international experience, Unni has a proven track record of helping organisations envision their marketing strategy and develop an economic business case. He most recently served as Vice President, Marketing, Asia Pacific and Japan for almost a decade. A transformative marketer with a growth mindset, Unni will lead the global marketing team to further strengthen the positioning of Palo Alto Networks as the distinctive leader in cybersecurity.

Taking over his role as Head of Marketing, Asia Pacific & Japan, Lisa Sim will be responsible for the company’s regional growth strategy, enhancing brand visibility, and driving opportunities by amplifying demand for Palo Alto Networks’ next-generation cybersecurity solutions. Lisa has been with the company since 2017 and was most recently the Head of Marketing for South Asia. She is also the Program Director for Cybersafe Kids.

The transition comes at a time when Palo Alto Networks is uniquely positioned to help customers consolidate their security architectures and support them in their network transformation journey.

“The past 9 years have been among the most fulfilling years of my career. I have been part of the phenomenal growth story of this company, one that saw a startup of near anonymity catapult into a world leader in cybersecurity.” Unni reflected. “I am excited to take on this role as we deepen our presence and impact across the world. With the most comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio, my goal is to continue to build on our mission of being the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life.”

“I am really excited about joining the JAPAC leadership team for the next chapter of our growth journey. Protecting our digital world deeply aligns with many of our customers’ values. It’s rewarding work to protect organisations and to also drive social impact through our education programs.” said Lisa Sim.

Zeynep Ozdemir has decided to step away from her related responsibilities for personal reasons. Zeynep played a key role in helping achieve in a short period what very few marketers have done in their careers by building a globally recognized brand in the cybersecurity industry with Palo Alto Networks.

