Amazon ties up with Womennovator to enable 200 Indian women entrepreneurs go global

Amazon India announced its association with Wom vator – a global incubator for women entrepreneurs and it supports them in scaling operations across India and the world – to enable 200 women entrepreneurs to launch their products on Amazon’s international marketplaces/websites and create global brands from India. This includes businesses like Kidsy Winsy, Vishaala Naturals, Gems & Jewels and Bunko Jungo, among others. These entrepreneurs come from diverse products categories including Apparel, Beauty, Jewellery, Spices, Sanitation, Handicrafts, Home Décor and office products etc. Over the next 24 months, Amazon will onboard these entrepreneurs associated with Womennovator on its ecommerce exports program – Global Selling. Amazon will provide them with all the necessary support as well as tools and technologies as they take their first towards creating a robust ecommerce exports business. This includes skill development workshops on nuances of e-commerce exports as well as training on listing of products, pricing, global logistics and more at no additional cost.

Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade at Amazon India said, “We are excited about this association with Womennovator and the potential it has to programmatically help 200 of their members to create global brands from India. Ecommerce is rapidly opening up the exports opportunity to lakhs of Indian entrepreneurs by taking scale of business out of the equation. Our focus at Amazon India is to continue to make exports easier and more accessible for businesses of all sizes as we work towards our commitment of enabling $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025.”

Tripti Singhal Somani, Founder, Womennovator said, “This association with Amazon Global Selling is a significant milestone, and we are excited to support our women entrepreneurs in their journey towards achieving global success. At Womennovator, we aim to empower billions of women through our flagship initiatives such as the Global Roadshow, Creators Fest, 100 Power Women and Incubation and Acceleration Program providing them with the necessary resources to realize their full potential.”

Amazon Global Selling is Amazon’s flagship ecommerce exports program that helps lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs to start or expand their online exports business. The program was launched in India in 2015 to support Indian exporters to reach customers worldwide through Amazon’s international websites and marketplaces. It provides an avenue for businesses of all sizes to build global brands. Today there are more than 1 lakh exporters across India on the program, showcasing millions of Made in India products to customers in 200+ countries and territories across the world. Many of these businesses are first generation entrepreneurs and emerging brands. Amazon Global Selling has been witnessing remarkable growth and Indian MSMEs exporting through the program have surpassed $5 billion in cumulative sales till now. Amazon has pledged to enable $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025.

Amazon has been focused on creating a robust infrastructure to enable businesses of all sizes to export from India through ecommerce. Amazon continues to work with industry peers, trade associations, state, and central government bodies, and export councils to bring the benefits of e-commerce exports to Indian MSMEs.