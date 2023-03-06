GoTo witnesses 20% customer growth in India

GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communication easy with flagship products such as GoTo Resolve and Rescue, announced the company recorded a 20% year-over-year growth in customers in the India market, driven by significant gains across its IT management and support solutions. GoTo also promoted Triveni Rabindraraj to Head of Sales, India to solidify its commitment to accelerating growth and driving value for clients’ IT transformation.

Following the company’s rebrand and launch of GoTo Resolve in February 2022, GoTo’s IT management and support solutions have played a pivotal role in its growth and success in the India market, both through direct sales and a renewed focus on the local partner ecosystem.

“India’s IT services revenue is expected to grow at an annual rate of more than 11% by 2027. This opportunity positions India as a key market for GoTo and our products like GoTo Resolve and Rescue”, said Yvette McEnearney, Director of Channel, APAC, at GoTo. “The growth and success that we witnessed here over the past year is a testament to the strength of our portfolio. Looking ahead, we aim to continue to expand our product offerings and foster our partner program to help a growing number of businesses make IT easy, from anywhere.”

Highlights from GoTo’s India regional year-over-year market growth included:

20% growth in new customers, including Gujrat Fluorochemicals Limited, Suzlon, Shahi Exports, and others across sectors like Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Higher Education, and Healthcare.

60% growth in channel partner revenue

14% growth across IT solutions revenue

“At Sonata, we believe in providing solutions that help our customers achieve their business goals effectively and efficiently. Our partnership with GoTo enables us to provide flexibility and choice to serve our customers’ IT management and support needs,” said Mohan Muthuraj, VP India Business, Sonata Software. “GoTo has been at the forefront of investing in resources and delivering technology that brings immense value to our customers, making this partnership a trusted choice.”

A New India Head of Sales

The appointment of Triveni Rabindraraj to Head of Sales, India will further support GoTo’s growth and partner relationships in the region. Triveni is an accomplished technology sales leader who brings in over two decades of cross-functional experience in sales, consulting, and learning and development. Having previously held sales roles for the past four and a half years at GoTo, she will now lead GoTo’s India sales team across small business, mid-market and large enterprises, work closely with GoTo’s ecosystem of partners, and drive profitability through direct sales efforts.

“GoTo is on a strong growth trajectory. With the ITSM market evolving and offering dynamic opportunities, I am excited to be a part of this industry revolution as I embark on the journey that lies ahead,” said Triveni Rabindranaj, Head of Sales, India, at GoTo. “I look forward to achieving more milestones and aligning our GoTo sales team with our partner organisation to create greater value and further drive business growth.”

Aligning with the company’s efforts to make IT management easy for SMBs, GoTo recently introduced a suite of new remote monitoring and management (RMM) features and an all-new free offering of GoTo Resolve that cater to the needs of SMB IT leaders to easily streamline workloads and resolve IT challenges.