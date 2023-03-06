Quantum collaborates with crowd intelligence analytics company, WaitTime

Quantum Corporation announced a partnership with WaitTime, the industry leader in crowd intelligence analytics, to deliver a certified solution that provides real-time crowd intelligence using video surveillance data captured and stored by Quantum’s Unified Surveillance Platform (USP). Quantum certified WaitTime AI software to run effectively on USP and offer easy deployment to organizations that want to maximize the value of their video surveillance data, like extracting crowd intelligence insights intended to deliver a better customer experience.

Quantum’s Unified Surveillance Platform is a unified compute and storage platform that is highly resilient and designed to retain data even if hardware fails. It is capable of scaling to handle tens of thousands of cameras. USP has the added advantage of being able to manage and run multiple physical security applications on a single infrastructure, including analytics applications like WaitTime. The combined USP and WaitTime solution uses data produced by video surveillance cameras to analyze queues in venues such as stadiums, malls, airports, and more.

WaitTime’s AI software provides real-time data and historical analytics on crowd behavior. Their patented artificial intelligence gives operations personnel live information on crowd movement and density while providing guests with information they need to navigate a venue and get information on things like queue times at concession stands to ensure they have the best guest experience possible. End users can access this information direction from the venue’s general customer app.

“Video surveillance data is increasingly being used for business operations and value in addition to security and loss prevention,” says Choon-Seng Tan, general manager, Video Surveillance, Quantum. “This certified solution with WaitTime AI software gives these facilities a way to provide a better guest experience, while Quantum enables them to simplify their recording and analytics infrastructure and reduce operational costs by consolidating multiple individual servers—like NVRs– onto a single, unified compute and storage platform.”

“WaitTime continues to evolve our AI solution every day with new features and increased accuracy. It’s critical that the infrastructure supporting our application is resilient, high-performance, and scalable to ensure the best customer experience. Quantum’s USP software was built to manage multiple physical security applications simultaneously, including the requirements of an AI analytics app like WaitTime. This combined solution is designed to be easy to deploy and give organizations increased visibility within the operations of their venue while providing additional value to end users,” says Zack Klima, founder and CEO, WaitTime.