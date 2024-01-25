Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Remote simplifies contractor management to help companies confidently scale global workforces

Remote simplifies contractor management to help companies confidently scale global workforces

News
By Express Computer
0 5

Remote, announced Contractor Management Plus. As companies of all sizes increasingly rely on contractors and freelancers, Contractor Management Plus equips Remote’s customers with advanced safeguards against misclassification risk, including built-in global compliance and indemnity coverage of up to $1 million.

Businesses worldwide use the Remote global HR platform to manage their contract workforce alongside their domestic and international employees. Remote customers can efficiently pay contractors with guaranteed payouts in their local currency, automate contractor onboarding and recordkeeping, and generate localized contracts for 200+ countries.

As efforts to combat contractor misclassification increase globally, companies can use Remote to proactively evaluate and manage their misclassification risk. When necessary, they can convert international contractors to employees through Remote’s Employer of Record service. Contractor Management Plus provides Remote customers with a warranty, backed up by a $1 million indemnity, that our contracts will not put them at risk of misclassification. This additional security mitigates risk for companies hiring contractors for projects or in new countries, fostering confidence and flexibility as they pursue global growth and expansion.

Contractor Management Plus is the latest release from Remote to simplify managing and paying global contractors. Other contractor management features include:

● Currency-agnostic invoicing: Contractors can bill clients in their currency of choice with guaranteed payout amounts, while clients can pay in theirs – with Remote handling conversion and covering fluctuations.
● Automations and bulk actions: Companies can supercharge the process of hiring and onboarding large numbers of contractors around the world, with the ability to create and sign contractor agreements in bulk, turn on smart invoice approvals, and set up automatic payments.
● Contractor self-service: Companies can skip administrative work by inviting contractors to onboard themselves and verify their identities in Remote. Their contractors can then use Remote Freelancer Hub to track and bill all their clients in one place, and automate their freelance business operations.

Contractor Management Plus is priced at $99 per contractor per month, while Contractor Management Standard is billed at $29 per active contractor per month. With both products, Remote offers transparent pricing and no hidden fees. To experience the benefits of Remote Contractor Management, companies can use a free 30-day trial.

“Managing global contractors comes with a myriad of challenges, from navigating different regulations to ensuring efficient payment halfway around the world,” said Job van der Voort, Remote’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re committed to providing tools that simplify these complex processes and helping companies effortlessly manage their global workforce and stay compliant.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image