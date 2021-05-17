RiT Tech expands its team to boost its growth in India

Read Article

RiT Tech, an Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM), Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) firm, boosts its India business by expanding its sales and client management team. This team expansion is in line with their recent strategic tie-up with Champak Info Solution (CIS) as their national distributor.

Appointed as RiT Tech Regional Sales Manager for south region and based out of Bangalore, Roopa Shivkumar has a huge experience in AIM and DCIM sales and has worked with big names in the sector such as Schneider Electric, R&M and TE connectivity.

“With Roopa’s experience, we are confident that we will be able to benefit from the significant opportunities open to us from providing our high technology solutions and high quality products to managing our client’s requirements,” stated Anuj Shukla, Country Director, RiT.

To strengthen their pre-sales team, Girish Jain has been appointed as Presales Manager for RiT Tech’s passive solutions and is based out of Delhi. Girish also has vast experience in his field and has worked with organisations like D-Link, Smart link, Schneider and Athentha.

Commenting on the appointment, Anand Kumar RCDD, Global Product Manager, RiT said, “Girish is a talented engineer and has excellent technical skills. With his capabilities, he can support RiT in providing better solutions to the market.”

RiT Tech has also hired Akshata More in Mumbai to coordinate and provide better logistic and sales support to our customers.

With the addition of the new team members, RiT Tech now has a presence in all major metro cities. Apart from these new appointments, RiT Tech already has experienced team members with years of experience which includes Mourya Banerjee based out of Kolkata is Regional Sales Manager for East, Imran Golandaz from Mumbai is Regional Sales Manager for West and Shailesh Kumar is the Regional Sales Manager for North.

Commenting on these new appointments, Assaf Skolnik, CEO, RiT Tech said, “An ambitious business like ours needs a strong sales force and a talented, technical team. With these new appointments, we are confident that we will be able to achieve our growth plans in India. Our success is built on our ability to innovate and provide excellent service to our customers. This latest announcement highlights our commitment to ensuring this happens in this exciting market.”

