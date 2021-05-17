Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Gartner forecasts worldwide security and risk management spending to exceed US$ 150 billion in 2021

Gartner forecasts worldwide security and risk management spending to exceed US$ 150 billion in 2021

NewsSecurity
By Express Computer
0 18
Read Article

Worldwide spending on information security and risk management technology and services is forecast to grow 12.4 per cent in 2021, to reach US$ 150.4 billion, according to the latest forecast from Gartner. Security and risk management spending grew 6.4 per cent in 2020. 

Gartner analysts said the strong growth rate reflects continuing demand for remote worker technologies and cloud security. 

“Organisations continue to grapple with the security and regulatory demands of public cloud and software as a service. Looking ahead, we’re seeing early market signals of growing automation and further adoption of machine learning technologies in support of AI security. To combat attacks, organisations will extend and standardise threat detection and response activities,” said Lawrence Pingree, Managing Research Vice President, Gartner. 

In the Gartner 2021 CIO Agenda Survey, cybersecurity was the top priority for new spending, with 61 per cent of the more than 2,000 CIOs surveyed increasing investment in cyber/information security this year.

Security services including consulting, hardware support, implementation and outsourced services represent the largest category of spending in 2021, at almost US$ 72.5 billion worldwide.

“The pace of client inquiry indicates that CASB is a popular choice for cloud using organisations. This is due to the growing popularity of using non-PC devices for interacting with core business processes, which creates security risks that can be mitigated effectively with a CASB. CASBs also enable safer interaction between SaaS applications and unmanaged devices,” added Pingree.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Conference

INFORMATION SECURITY CONCLAVE

Join India's Largest Premier CyberSecurity & Attend LIVE sessions by Industry Experts.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image