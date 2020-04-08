Roanuz launches Virtual world IPL matches

Read Article

In the midst of COVID-19 outbreak most celebrated sports like Olympics 2020 are called off and IPL 2020 dates are ambiguous leaving sports fans at huge disappointment and sports partners like fantasy gaming segments at a huge loss. The fantasy gaming industry is dependent on real sports like IPL 2020, Kabadi, etc. Fantasy gaming firms are in tremendous pressure to keep the users engaged. Understanding the fan’s interest and market need, Roanuz, an AI-based sports tech Startup launches ‘Virtual world IPL matches’ to combat uncertain situations in the gaming industry.

In virtual world games, the participants are the virtual models of the real IPL teams and players, and the existing rules from the real game’s disciplines are followed. The matches are organised with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that analyses the individual characteristics of the participants, performances between player vs player, team vs team, Player vs venue, their injuries, stamina, etc. Roanuz Virtual IPL matches are not wholly predictable results in the game instead Ronauz AI produces random realistic thrills in the game by the realization and experience of organising more than 8500 matches.

Roanuz has a strong database of the IPL statistics from the inception of IPL, and other international cricket matches from 2008. These data are essential in analysing the match statistics using AI. The users will experience similar excitement and thrill to the real matches.

According to the reports, IPL to lose 10,000 Crores if it is canceled, which includes gate receipts, sponsorships, media rights, franchise revenue and players fees as well as hospitality and travel-related costs. This virtual-world sports will come as support for the industry to engage their fans during such challenging times.

Speaking about Virtual IPL games “Anto Binish Kaspar, Founder & CEO of Roanuz Softwares Pvt Ltd said “It is the need of the hour to accept the market reality and retain the users. The launch of virtual IPL matches lend hands to the fantasy gaming companies to retain the fans and attract new users during an uncertain situation. Such virtual games can keep engaging the fans as well as irrespective of the condition of the real sport.

The virtual World IPL match’s API has been built in such a way that gaming companies can install the data in the system and kick start the matches. This IPL game will have 8 real teams, 56 league games,3 qualifying rounds for finals. And Final matches will be played. The companies can declare the credit values for each winner. This will also have a scorecard display, Points table, the man of the match. The users/fans will have a quick return on investment if they participate in such virtual games.

Roanuz Sports AI has already served 8500 plus matches with 170000 plus players credit value in the fantasy league games on the player’s performance. More than 650 customers have been using Roanuz Sports API and the player credits. Presently, 85% of the top Cricket Fantasy Apps are built with the Roanuz Cricket API. Also, Roanuz Sports API provides various solutions like Football API, Kabaddi API, Chatbot API, Performance API, to construct an effective application. With the closure of FY 2018-19, Roanuz witnessed a whopping increase in their sales growth (owing to the IPL season) – 276%. The splendid performance has boosted the team further, and they are now targeting a 350% hike in the current financial year.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]