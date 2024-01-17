Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  SAP Labs India appoints Milesh J as Head of strategy & operations

SAP Labs India appoints Milesh J as Head of strategy & operations

News
By Express Computer
0 7

SAP Labs India has announced the appointment of Milesh J as the Head of Strategy & Operations effective February 01, 2024. Milesh will be responsible for overall location strategy and operational efficiency of SAP Labs India. Milesh will also manage strategic cross organizational projects synergizing across all lines of business in SAP Labs India and liaising externally with industry, government, and ecosystem.

Milesh is a distinguished leader in Product Engineering and has been associated with SAP for 23 years, with a career spanning across critical domains, including Product Engineering, Product Management, Business Development, Customer Engagement, and Consulting. He brings with him experience in strategic planning, innovative and strategic thinking.

Speaking on the appointment, Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India, and Head, SAP User Enablement, said, “Over the years, SAP Labs India has grown to become a cornerstone of SAP’s global innovation ecosystem. As we enter the next phase of transformation journey, we recognize the need for strategic agility and a forward-thinking approach to capitalize on our location advantage. In this regard, I am delighted to welcome Milesh J as Head of Strategy & Operations, SAP Labs India. Milesh has shown strong leadership prowess in achieving outstanding outcomes throughout his professional journey at SAP. As the Head of Strategy and Operations at SAP Labs India, Milesh will lead the innovation charter as well as key strategic initiatives for the organization. Milesh will also be responsible for the overall location strategy as well as operational efficiency of SAP Labs India. Having observed his transformative impact on various cross-organizational projects, I am confident that his wealth of expertise and unwavering dedication make him an exceptional leader for SAP Labs India.”

“As we stand at an inflection point in our growth journey, I am honoured to lead SAP Labs India’s Strategy and Operations. Together, we will pioneer innovation, shape strategies, and foster collaboration to further capitalize on our location advantage, and help our customers navigate the evolving landscape of technology and business,” said Milesh J, Head of Strategy & Operations, SAP Labs India.

In his previous role as Vice President and Head of the S/4HANA Data Transformation & Enterprise Content Management Unit, Milesh oversaw product engineering teams, with a specific focus on cloud and successfully delivering the business results for the product portfolio. He has also served as a co-sponsor for the SAP LeadTogether community. Holding an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, Milesh brings extensive experience and proficiency in strategic planning, business development, and innovation.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image