Sonata Software Adjudged 'Best Governed Company' 2023 by Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Sonata Software Adjudged ‘Best Governed Company’ 2023 by Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Sonata Software's CFO Jagannathan CN and Compliance Officer and Head of Legal Mangal Krishnarao Kulkarni receiving the award from Honorable Lok Sabha Speaker-Om Birla
Sonata Software has announced that it has been adjudged the ‘Best Governed Company Listed Segment: Emerging Category’ 2023 by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

In its 23rd edition, the ICSI National Awards acknowledges the impeccable efforts of corporates and professionals in promoting good governance and sustainable growth in the Indian corporate sector. This year witnessed many entrants, who underwent rigorous assessment by a group comprising of Corporate Governance and Sustainability experts.

Shri Om Birla, Honorable Lok Sabha Speaker presented the award at a gala ceremony on January 5, 2024.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious industry recognition – a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards in corporate governance and organizational practices,” said Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sonata Software. “Good corporate governance is the bedrock for guiding decisions in alignment with stakeholders, creating transparency, and building credibility.”

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is dedicated to advancing good Corporate Governance and raising awareness on related issues. A key initiative is the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, established in 2001. The awards aim to acknowledge and encourage corporate boards for their leadership in adhering to governance principles, recognizing innovative practices, programs, and projects promoting corporate governance, and inspiring a corporate focus on governance practices.

