Simplilearn and Purdue University Launch Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing

Read Article

Simplilearn in partnership with Purdue University, today launched its Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing. This comprehensive program offers learners the benefit of Purdue’s academic excellence and Simplilearn’s award-winning curriculum, to develop a set of in-demand digital marketing skills and accelerate their career trajectory. The program is ideal for new graduates, working professionals with 1-2 years of experience in the fields of sales, marketing and advertising, and mid-career professionals focused on roles such as brand managers, PPC Specialists, Social Media Strategists and Digital Marketing Managers. On completion of the program, learners will be equipped with skills required to plan and drive digital marketing strategies, with in-depth understanding of the advantages and limitations.

The Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing is delivered via Simplilearn’s high-engagement bootcamp-style learning delivery model. This model provides learners with an effective combination of self-paced, online classes, expert, instructor-led, live virtual classrooms, and interactive labs. With 200+ hours of applied learning and 40+ hours of self-paced learning modules, the program offers participants a comprehensive learning experience that covers advanced digital marketing strategies. The key domains covered include search engine optimization (SEO), social media, pay-per-click (PPC), web analytics, and email marketing. The program also offers interactive Masterclass sessions with top instructors from Purdue University. At the end of the program, learners will get to work on a Capstone project and the opportunity to solve real-world marketing challenges.

Upon completion, program graduates will receive a joint Post Graduate certification from Simplilearn and Purdue University, along with the Purdue University Alumni Association membership. Learners will also receive certificates from Simplilearn for individual courses in the learning path. Program graduates in India will also be enrolled in Simplilearn’s Job Assistance service and have access to the IIMJobs Pro-Membership for six Months.

Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, “The world is today living in the ‘New Normal’ which is dominated by digitization. With both businesses and consumers taking to online platforms more rapidly than before, digital marketing is today an essential growth tool for brands and larger organisations. That said, the demand for digital marketers is at its peak, making it one of the top jobs for 2021. The Digital Marketing program is designed for learners to gain an understanding of data collection and analysis methods used by marketing professionals, and learn to access, choose and use appropriate web analytics tools and techniques within the given marketing budget. This program caters to those looking for a new career in digital marketing or who

want to improve their marketability to potential employers. We are happy to collaborate with Purdue University, one of America’s top 10 public universities and provide our learners with an online program that will help them become a digital-age project leader. We’ve trained leaders at over 1,000 companies across 150 countries with the purpose of inspiring and equipping professionals to be better and do better.”

“Studies indicate that with half the world’s population using social media, companies are making significant investments in digital media marketing. By the end of 2020, advertising spends on social networks are expected to reach more than 50 billion dollars. Every organization should understand why it has become essential to implement and upskill workforce in digital solutions. We look forward to working with Simplilearn to bring job-relevant learning to aspirants globally.” said Gerry McCartney, Executive VP of Purdue online, Purdue University.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]