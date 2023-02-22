Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Sinch Contact Pro Solution Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® Store

Sinch Contact Pro Solution Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® Store

News
By Express Computer
0 5

Sinch, the Customer Communications Cloud, announced its Sinch Contact Pro solution, supporting omnichannel customer service at scale, is now an SAP Endorsed App available on SAP® Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem to help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Of the thousands of SAP partners, only 30 of them are endorsed by SAP, with Sinch Contact Pro being the only SAP-endorsed contact center solution. The solution works with SAP® S/4HANA®, SAP CRM, and SAP Service Cloud.

Endorsed apps complement and extend SAP products and are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes – quickly, easily, and with support from SAP. The solutions are tested and premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmark results. Successfully passing such tests underscores the value that Sinch Contact Pro delivers to SAP customers as an innovative technology partner.

“Delivering omnichannel customer experiences can be a daunting task, if handled piecemeal. As the first and only SAP-endorsed contact center solution, Sinch Contact Pro will streamline omnichannel customer experience and empower businesses that use SAP technology to reach their own customers wherever, and whenever, it best suits them,” said Mirko Benetti, VP, Head of Contact Pro Unit, Sinch. “Through our SAP partnership, we’ve expanded our reach and this endorsement is indicative of our enduring relationship.”

With Sinch Contact Pro, companies can provide their customers with superior omnichannel customer service, and can be reached via phone/voice, email, web chat, SMS, or messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Sinch Contact Pro can integrate out-of-the-box with SAP Service Cloud. Utilizing Sinch Contact Pro, businesses can use the power of AI to drive efficiency and bring customer intimacy to the next level.

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers,” said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. “We applaud Sinch on achieving SAP-endorsed app status for its Contact Pro solution. Partners like Sinch are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges.”

Businesses that use SAP solutions can now trust Sinch Contact Pro as the SAP-endorsed choice of contact center solution. Sinch Contact Pro is available on SAP Store.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image