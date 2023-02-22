Express Computer

Sophos expands its Firewall portfolio with enterprise-grade appliances

Sophos announced the expansion of its next-generation firewall portfolio with two new high-end, enterprise-grade XGS Series appliances. The new XGS 7500 and 8500 models provide unrivaled performance and protection for large enterprise and campus deployments, broadening market opportunities for the channel partners that serve them.

“Large enterprises are under incredible pressure to support tens of thousands of users, all while protecting against complex cyberthreats and demonstrating clear return on IT infrastructure investments amidst today’s challenging economic climate,” said Daniel Cole, vice president of network security product management at Sophos. “Sophos is shaking up the competitive enterprise firewall landscape with these new high-performance appliances, providing best in class price per protected megabit per second (Mbps). Network performance, reliability and security are top of mind as customers grow and expand their infrastructure needs, and these platforms enable organizations to grow and scale without having to compromise on security, which is often the case in larger, more demanding environments. For our channel partners, we’re creating new opportunities to support distributed organizations needing everything from managing an office of one to the most complex environments protecting tens of thousands of distributed users.”

he new XGS 7500 and 8500 models deliver industry-best modular connectivity; highly scalable software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) features; trusted traffic and application acceleration; high performance Transport Layer Security (TLS) inspection; threat protection; and enterprise-grade, high-availability and redundancy capabilities. Featuring high performance Xstream flow processors and central processing units (CPUs) with enterprise-grade acceleration, the models offer roughly 50% faster throughput than industry averages in their class:

  • Up to 190 gigabits per second (Gbps) firewall throughput
  • Up to 141 Gbps Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) virtual private network (VPN) throughput
  • Up to 93 Gbps intrusion prevention system (IPS) throughput
  • Up to 76 Gbps next-generation firewall (NGFW) throughput
  • Up to 34 Gbps threat protection throughput
  • Up to 24 Gbps Xstream Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and TLS inspection
  • Support for up to 58 million concurrent connections
  • Support for up to 1.7 million new connections per second

