Home  »  News  »  SK hynix adopts Siemens’ Polarion to help gain Korea’s first ASPICE certification

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that SK hynix, a leading semiconductor supplier, has achieved the first ASPICE automotive semiconductor software quality certification in Korea, enabled by its adoption of Siemens’ Polarion ALM solution for Application Lifecycle Management.

ASPICE (Automotive Software Process Improvement Capability dEtermination) is an international standard for evaluating the quality of software development processes, adopted by leading automotive OEMs. SK hynix has achieved ASPICE Certification Level 2 at March this year and will continue to pursue Level 3 and above. Siemens Polarion ALM software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software was deployed at SK hynix to help improve the quality of the company’s semiconductor product development and to manage its software development lifecycle. As a result of the more systematic approach to product design, workflows and processes, the efficiency and productivity of product line engineering and semiconductor R&D has been dramatically improved.

“Attaining ASPICE CL2 certification has been an opportunity for global automakers to objectively recognize the reliability of semiconductor quality at a global level,” said Hoon Cho, Vice President (in charge of cSSD Firmware), SK hynix.

” By becoming the first Korean semiconductor manufacturer to secure CL2 certification, it is significant we have internalized the industry-leading processes and knowledgeWe will continue to strive to strengthen our product development process and quality,” said Changsoo Lee, Vice President (in charge of DT MIS), SK hynix. “We will continue to improve the system to ensure it delivers a best-in-class experience.”

“We are truly pleased that SK hynix has received the stringent international quality certification with the assistance of Polarion from Siemens and we will provide our utmost technical support for SK hynix’s business to further expand globally,” said Byung-Joon Oh, Country Manager and Vice President of Siemens Digital Industries Software Korea.

