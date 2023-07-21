Express Computer

G4S unveils its Security Risk Operations Center in India

G4S, a leading global integrated security solutions company, unveiled its Security Risk Operations Center (SROC),in the presence and company of some very distinguished guests and industry experts. The global and regional teams of G4S along with its India Leadership team presided over the event. This initiative earmarks a transformative milestone in integrated security solutions. SROC strengthens G4S’s position as an industry leader committed to innovation and excellence.

Recognizing the diverse needs of its clients, G4S proudly offers expanded portfolios that comprehensively address every aspect of security and other business requirements. Built on cutting-edge technologies, G4S SROC showcases its expertise and mastery in the security field, delivering unparalleled solutions tailored to each client’s unique requirements. Unlike conventional service offerings, G4S leverages the power of technological surveillancerobotic process automation & advanced video analytics backed by proactive, predictive, and preventive intelligence facilitating the digital transformation of several security programs. This advanced approach ensures greater efficiency and effectiveness, setting G4S apart.

Today’s unveiling of G4S SROC also included projecting the future through its Innovation and Experience center showcasing how the security and business needs of different industries and organizations can be fulfilled effectively by leveraging the cutting-edge technological stack brought in by G4S. This will help customers to explore and collaborate on bespoke security solutions. G4S’s unique capabilities enable personalized services to effectively address the distinctive needs and requirements of diverse industries.

Rajeev Sharma, Country Managing Director, G4S India, stated: “We are delighted to introduce our state-of-the-art G4S Security Risk Operations Centre. With this initiative, G4S reaffirms its commitment to providing unparalleled security solutions and bespoke solutions. SROC is a testament to our dedication to process excellence, utilizing advanced technology and expertise to safeguard our clients ’ assets and operations. This milestone strengthens G4S as the leading global integrated security solutions company, continuously setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

