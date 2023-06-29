Snowflake announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test Snowflake Native Apps, with over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps now available for customers to install from Snowflake Marketplace. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake’s high availability and auto-scalability, while helping to eliminate security and privacy hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within their Snowflake accounts, unlocking entirely new revenue streams and enabling thousands of Snowflake customers to easily discover and install these apps — without having to move or expose their data.

The Snowflake Native App Framework gives Snowflake Native Apps providers the necessary building blocks to develop faster, deploy more easily, and operate more effectively with the performance, scale, and efficiency of the Snowflake platform. With Custom Event Billing (public preview) and on-platform monetization (general availability) through Snowflake Marketplace, organizations can then seamlessly distribute and monetize their apps without having to set-up cost-intensive billing systems. This native deployment and distribution model reimagines the traditional approach of copying data to apps, instead bringing the work to the data by enabling apps to run inside an end users’ existing Snowflake account. Customers no longer have to export or provide external access to their data, significantly accelerating the path to customer acquisition and adoption for providers.

“Every type of data application has historically required customers to move or copy their data and entrust it to third-party vendors, which is particularly problematic when customer data is highly sensitive. The Snowflake Native App Framework reimagines the status quo, enabling developers to bring their apps directly to their customer’s data, without that data ever leaving the customer’s environment,” said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product, Snowflake. “We’re making it easier, faster, and more efficient for developers to build and ship leading apps at scale, so they can focus on earning revenue from some of the largest companies in the Data Cloud, with Snowflake seamlessly taking care of security, privacy, and governance concerns.”

Over 25 Organizations Have Already Published Snowflake Native Apps Available Today on Snowflake Marketplace

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. Leading organizations are building in the Data Cloud to easily bring unique insights to end users, from data clean room apps to apps supporting financial investment decisions, enabling end users to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace.

For example, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the leading post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, is building Snowflake Native Apps in the Data Cloud to bring its models and user interface to more clients. DTCC is building both actual and hypothetical portfolios that their analysts and clients can leverage in Snowflake to model and predict scenarios, so clients are better prepared to navigate market events and associated risk.

“Snowflake Native Apps are an integral part of DTCC’s modernization journey, transforming how we enable our clients with enhanced access to our services, ultimately delivering greater market transparency, reduced risk, and increased operational efficiency,” said Lynn Bishop, CIO, DTCC. “By building with the Snowflake Native App Framework, we can transform how our clients access, share, and leverage data across a number of DTCC services through Snowflake Marketplace, further modernizing the financial services industry and fundamentally altering how users process financial data.”

Other organizations building Snowflake Native Apps include: