Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Snowflake Announces General Availability In AWS Asia Pacific (INDIA) Region

Snowflake Announces General Availability In AWS Asia Pacific (INDIA) Region

News
By Express Computer
0 1
Read Article

Snowflake, a cloud data platform, today announced the general availability of Snowflake on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the AWS Asia Pacific (India) Region. This development builds on Snowflake’s efforts to support its India customers that want to keep their data in India and leverage the flexibility and scalability offered by a cloud data platform. The deployment will empower Indian organizations to use the instant elasticity of Snowflake to grow their business by providing quick access to data insights safely and securely.

“Cloud adoption rate in India is growing remarkably fast as more organizations are realizing the cost and operational benefits of moving to the cloud,” said Vimal Venkatram, Snowflake’s Country Manager for India. “We have always been a customer-centric company, and by offering Snowflake on AWS in India we are delivering the solutions that Indian companies of every size are requesting, and deserve.”

With this deployment, customers can now reap all the benefits Snowflake has to offer, such as:

  • Rapid data analytics
  • Access to data-driven insights for all the company’s business users
  • Near-zero management – Snowflake eliminates the administrative and management demands of traditional data warehouses and big data platforms

“As organizations and SMBs become more data driven in their approach, the cloud platform offers them elasticity and flexibility. We are very excited to deploy Snowflake on Amazon Web Services in India. Through this collaboration, customers will benefit from Snowflake’s concurrency and flexibility along with AWS’s trusted cloud capabilities,” added Snowflake Managing Director for South Asia, Geoff Soon.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The biggest virtual conference on Customer Experiences in covid19 time - CX Exchange
Register Now
close-image