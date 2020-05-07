Snowflake Announces General Availability In AWS Asia Pacific (INDIA) Region

Read Article

Snowflake, a cloud data platform, today announced the general availability of Snowflake on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the AWS Asia Pacific (India) Region. This development builds on Snowflake’s efforts to support its India customers that want to keep their data in India and leverage the flexibility and scalability offered by a cloud data platform. The deployment will empower Indian organizations to use the instant elasticity of Snowflake to grow their business by providing quick access to data insights safely and securely.

“Cloud adoption rate in India is growing remarkably fast as more organizations are realizing the cost and operational benefits of moving to the cloud,” said Vimal Venkatram, Snowflake’s Country Manager for India. “We have always been a customer-centric company, and by offering Snowflake on AWS in India we are delivering the solutions that Indian companies of every size are requesting, and deserve.”

With this deployment, customers can now reap all the benefits Snowflake has to offer, such as:

Rapid data analytics

Access to data-driven insights for all the company’s business users

Near-zero management – Snowflake eliminates the administrative and management demands of traditional data warehouses and big data platforms

“As organizations and SMBs become more data driven in their approach, the cloud platform offers them elasticity and flexibility. We are very excited to deploy Snowflake on Amazon Web Services in India. Through this collaboration, customers will benefit from Snowflake’s concurrency and flexibility along with AWS’s trusted cloud capabilities,” added Snowflake Managing Director for South Asia, Geoff Soon.

