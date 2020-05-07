WhatsApp Updates During The Pandemic To Contain The Spread Of Misinformation

Read Article

Along with the pandemic, there was an infodemic was also creeping up on the world. With excessive information being bombarded to citizens, the fear of misinformation spread also became a concern. The behaviour of all business sectors at a time like this would be expected to be in accordance with regulations.

Social media platforms are the main crux of where information is disseminated and hence, a fresh set of guidelines for these platforms was the need of the hour. Extremely popular messaging platform WhatsApp has taken this into cognizance and introduced some updates on its platform that helps in reducing the fear around COVID-19 and is an effort to contain the spread of misinformation.

Curbing misinformation

As a broadcast medium, WhatsApp has come of service to the World Health Organisation with a health alert being launched on its platform. WHO has created this alert to help people find a reliable source for information on COVID-19 and stay updated on the progress. Users have to send a “hi” on the authorised number to get started.

In addition to this alert, WhatsApp has also limited the number of forwards you can send at a time. The message can be forwarded to only 1 chat at a time. The menace of fake news has usually been perpetrated by WhatsApp forwards which get easily shared and reach a lot of people before the news is verified.

Entering the third phase of lockdown in May, WhatsApp has gone a step further to provide users with a chatbot that verifies information for them. The chatbot is developed by Poynter Institutes International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) and it connects people from 70 countries with independent fact-checkers that own a huge database of false information related to COVID-19.

Social distancing but not social media distancing

Now that the world has embraced virtual tools without much resistance, WhatsApp has identified that people are heavily dependent on its platform to communicate with loved ones. For official purposes, Zoom became a popular video conferencing app which led to Google making it’s Google Meet feature free to fight competition.

For social purposes, the ‘Houseparty’ app suddenly became popular as it allowed 6 people to be on a video call and play games together. Recognizing that people are solely dependent on messaging platforms for social gatherings now, WhatsApp will soon be rolling out a feature that allows having 8 people on a video call.

Payment method

Since WhatsApp is very easy to use and people are well accustomed to it, a lot of essential items vendors have used this platform to accept and fulfill orders. Dropping a message that consists of the items you want and then having it delivered to your place has been helpful especially during the lockdown.

To take it a step ahead, WhatsApp will be launching WhatsApp Pay which will allow money transfer on its portal. The feature has already been around for 2 years but not for commercial use. With the Jio-Facebook deal, the feature might be a reality by the end of this month and will specifically help the JioMart make and accept payments.

Summing Up…

A time of crisis calls for every individual to be proactive and change habits or methods of doing things. An update for businesses and people according to situation change is very important for survival. Most traditional businesses have seen a forced shift to digital which is helping stay afloat. WhatsApp too has changed some features since it has a responsibility to seek the well being of its users.

