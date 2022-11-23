Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Soptle raises $300k from Kube VC, Dunzo Founder & others

Soptle raises $300k from Kube VC, Dunzo Founder & others

News
By Express Computer
0 24

Soptle, a technology platform for manufacturers to grow their businesses, has raised $300k in an angel round led by global early-stage venture firm Kube VC and Soonicorn LLP.

A clutch of industry veterans such as Vaishnav Shetty (Executive Director of All-Cargo Group), Pirojshaw Sarkari (CEO of Gati Ltd), Ankur Agarwal (Co-founder of Dunzo), Saurabh Aggarwal (Co-founder of Fitso), Himanshu Periwal (Co-founder of Unlu), and others also participated in the round.

Soptle was started earlier this year by a 19-year-old high school graduate Pravas Chandragiri as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to democratize how manufacturers, distributors, and retailers continued their business in the $3 trillion Indian manufacturer-to-retailer ecosystem.

The startup enables FMCG manufacturers to increase their income by up to 10x by providing access to country-wide distributions at zero fixed cost. Similarly, it allows retailers to access products with 3-4 times higher margins than average, as well as easy one-tap finance to grow their business.

“This is just day one for us. We have empowered 45,000+ retailers and manufacturers in just six months of launch and have seen a consistent 3x month-on-month growth for the last six months. Being backed by top industry veterans gives us a sense that we are heading in the right direction,” said Chandragiri, now 20 years old.

He added that the funds would be utilized for growing 100x from here in the next two years, expanding its team and further enhancing its product and technology. In August, the startup had raised an undisclosed amount in an angel round led by Soonicorn LLP and a clutch of marquee logistics leaders.

On the recent funding, Faiz Mayalakkara, Designated Partner, Kube VC, said, “Soptle is truly revolutionizing the manufacturer and retailer ecosystem. Its tech-enabled sales and distributions channel-cum-market linkage helps manufacturers expand their business geographically at no fixed cost, improve their capacity utilization and improve their net margins by three-four times. We feel Soptle has immense first mover advantage to be a category leader in this space.”

Since the age of 12, Chandragiri had been managing a family-owned retail store in a tier III city. In 2019, as soon as he graduated from school, he was pressured into starting preparation for admission to the IITs. However, an entrepreneur by nature, Chandragiri dropped out and started a venture connecting regional manufacturers to retailers.

At 17 years, Chandragiri became the youngest CEO of a networking platform – RFT (Rural Future Technology)– that connected 1,200 mom-and-pop stores across nine districts of Eastern India. Two years later, he launched Soptle with a greater ambition to democratize the USD 500 billion FMCG industry.

Soptle has built a stellar leadership team of industry leaders from Tata, Oyo, Flipkart, Swiggy, IIT-Delhi, etc., in the last six months. The startup’s annual recurring revenue has grown to cross USD 2 million, and it boasts a network of 45,000+ retailers and manufacturers.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image