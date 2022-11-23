Cloud security best practices

By Sachin Kumar, VP- Technology, eSec Forte Technologies

By adopting the best cloud security services, organizations can take the efficiency and effectiveness of their business practices to a different level altogether.

Cloud is not just a technology- it’s much more than that. Cloud adoption allows companies to scale securely and in a cost efficient manner while providing ease of use. No wonder, Precedence Research predicts the global cloud services to grow with 17.32% CAGR to reach $1630 billion by 2030. Post covid Cloud is the new normal for all businesses.

In order to keep this momentum intact, leaders in cloud services must adopt the latest and best security practices. Securing the data, devices, and network infrastructure is a must-do for cloud companies and although everyone acknowledges this need, they lack the knowledge and information related to best practices related to Cloud Security. So if you too, like many others, are clueless about what practices can preserve the integrity and authenticity of cloud services then this piece of information is exactly what the doctor ordered. Read on to find the top best cloud Security Services one must consider to deliver superior customer experiences:

a) Service Model and Location: Cloud companies offer different service models (such as SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, etc.) which according to the specific requirement can be located in private, public, or hybrid environments. The very first thing you need to determine is to finalize the specific service model and its location. Also, conducting such an analysis requires insightful information on users’ requirements, cost constraints, and infrastructure capabilities among others. This, in turn, depends upon the specific requirements of the projects in question. Once you secure all this information, you can decide things in a more holistic manner and take a call when and where improvements are needed in the existing model of cloud services. b) Shared Security Model:Cloud service providers take limited responsibility for securing data and network infrastructure. Most companies work on a shared responsibility model which means both service providers and users assume responsibility for the safety of controlling networks, hosting infrastructure, and location of the servers. Depending upon the specific business model, one can negotiate with the service provider about the extent of shared responsibility.

That said, taking enhanced responsibility for the safety of your systems and infrastructure is actually a good thing. You’ll enjoy greater control over processes and be able to deliver superior experiences to the target market. Remember, never to share the responsibility of securing critical business processes with cloud-service providers as it might leave you vulnerable to many threats in the future.

3) Access Management Policy Framework: Creating a clear policy framework on access management is critical for cloud-based services’ smooth and uninterrupted working. A well-framed policy must cater to three fundamental aspects of access management: a) defining the user base, b) determining the rights of users, and c) controlling the granting and revoking rights. Another important aspect is the communication of the policy framework to all employees in the organization. The policy document must be accessible and available to all stakeholders in a well-documented form. In sum, make sure that people in the organization have information on important parameters of access management so that they can clearly identify their roles and limits associated with their positions.

4) Continuous Monitoring and Tracking: The monitoring and tracking of cloud-based services should not be considered a one-off event. Instead, it must go on continuously to help organizations identify vulnerabilities and take them out before they become threats and damage the prospects of firms. The tests used for gauging the security of network infrastructures such as Pen Test and Vulnerability Assessment must be conducted on a regular basis. Similarly, the disaster recovery plan that helps firms recover quickly from breaching attempts and exhibit resilient behavior should also be part of the routine monitoring and tracking exercise of the organization. Further, it’s equally important that your employees are well-trained to conduct and participate in these testing and tracking procedures so that these processes can be executed with desired speed and efficiency.

5) Secure Endpoints: Securing endpoints brings an additional layer of safety to cloud-based services. As a range of devices such as desktops, laptops, notebooks, and mobiles are used to access cloud services, it’s important to keep users safe from breaches. To that end, securing both entry points and endpoints with an advanced level of Client Security System can play an instrumental role in keeping malicious actors at bay. Some of the most widely used methods for securing endpoints include antivirus software, regular updation of applications, and multi-factor authentication among others.

6) Scalability: It is important for you to have a close look at the scalability potential of cloud services. As the business grows, the service provider must be able to support the expansion requirements of the company in an efficient and cost effective manner. The addition of new market segments, customer categories, and service domains should be aptly supported by cloud companies without having significant cost escalation for their clients.

7) Audit Readiness: The audit-friendly cloud services are another desirable factor that you must look into as a cloud service provider(CSP). Through an audit, you can easily evaluate the strengths and vulnerabilities of the cloud and work collaboratively with service providers to further improve various aspects of their performance. The audit-friendly nature of services can also help both vendors and clients to enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the cloud.