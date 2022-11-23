InCruiter Revolutionizes Remote Hiring Landscape with Cutting-edge Video Interview Solutions

InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virtual hiring solutions to structure and expedite the hiring process. The idea is to evaluate the candidate’s skills thoroughly and shortlist them without any bias.

Anil Agarwal, The CEO of InCruiter, said, “The success of any organization majorly depends on how skilled and talented their employees are. And in times like these, when in-person interviews are almost dead, wrong hires can only exacerbate the situation and take your company backward. Our latest solutions are devised to address this issue by making the hiring process faster and more accurate. Through our groundbreaking products, we aim to redefine the interviews conducting & hiring landscape and help companies recruit the best talents to scale their operations to new heights.”

InCruiter’s Groundbreaking Interview Solutions include:

InCServe: Interview-as-a-Service helps businesses outsource their tech and non-tech interviews to 2000+ expert interviewers, who will screen and assess the candidates and bring the best fit for the respective roles.

InCVid: Video Interview Platform that evaluates candidates’ skills using a real-time feedback system. A business should invest in InCVid to conduct interviews seamlessly facilitating live interactions with access to industry-specific interviewers evaluating the talent. The platform also comes with exceptional features like calendar invites, automated feedback reports, a live code compiler, brand promotion, and an in-built proxy check, thus making hiring decisions faster and more efficient.

InCFeed: Interview Scheduling Software is an effective platform to schedule interviews that gives businesses seamless access to detailed and actionable feedback reports, enabling them to make informed hiring decisions and speed up the hiring process by 1.5X.

InCExit: It allows businesses to conduct organized exit interviews with employees using customizable questionnaires to source honest and constructive feedback and accordingly take corrective measures to mitigate employee attrition rates by 50%.

Even if the corporate world has moved to a hybrid mode, the importance of remote hiring will continue to stay relevant in the coming years. As a result, it is more crucial than ever for leaders to adopt these Sophisticated NextGen tech-driven interview technologies to develop a quality team.