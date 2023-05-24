Sprinklr AI+ Supercharges Customer Experience Data for Deeper Insights, Better Decisions, and Faster Actions

Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced the launch of Sprinklr AI+. A new AI-everywhere offering that unifies proprietary AI from Sprinklr with OpenAI’s generative AI, Sprinklr AI+ brings generative AI to customer experience with a commitment to enterprise-level governance, security, and data privacy.

Sprinklr AI+ allows enterprises to combine unstructured, CX data from 30+ digital channels – including social platforms, messaging platforms, and millions of publicly available news, blog, and review sites – with generative AI to create content, improve feedback and assistance, and more quickly identify insights and subsequent actions. Sprinklr AI+ incorporates generative AI powered by an integration with the OpenAI enterprise API. This bespoke arrangement includes robust security and privacy terms and demonstrates Sprinklr’s commitment to safeguarding our customer’s data.

“We have seen massive demand for generative AI capabilities to improve customer service and employee efficiency. Sprinklr AI+ brings this transformational technology to the customer experience at the enterprise level and has the potential to revolutionize the front office for our global customers,” said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer Pavitar Singh. “For us, this is the next evolution of our AI journey to help our customers work better, faster, and more cost-effectively, while preserving the level of governance, compliance, and data privacy that the most iconic brands in the world require.”

Sprinklr is built from the ground up to unify and centralize CX data on one platform. The flexible and modular architecture allows Sprinklr to quickly integrate with the latest and best technology. Sprinklr AI+ is the next evolution of Sprinklr’s AI that leverages more than 1,250 industry-specific AI models, spanning 100+ languages and 150 countries, to process petabytes of unstructured text, audio, video, images, metrics, and time series data and enables our customers to extract structured insights. With generative AI capabilities powered by an enterprise API integration with OpenAI, Sprinklr customers can tap into new features across all four Sprinklr product suites.

Sprinklr Service: Sprinklr Service is the only unified omnichannel CCaaS offering on the market. With Sprinklr AI+, Sprinklr’s customers can now supercharge agent productivity with generative AI features like “summarization” and “call notes automation.” This allows Sprinklr customer agents to focus completely on their customers, eliminating the need to take notes during the conversation. It also provides other Sprinklr customer agents or supervisors with a quick overview of conversations without reading entire transcripts. Features like “reply assistance” help agents generate or improve content with a single click, and Sprinklr AI+ provides the ability to automatically extract answers from the knowledge base directly within the platform, ensuring accuracy and consistency. Sprinklr AI+ improves quality management capabilities by automating the quality scoring and sentiment analysis of conversations at scale. And finally, Sprinklr AI+ augments existing conversational AI bots, chat platforms, and the knowledge base with generative AI for writing, translation, summarization and more.

Sprinklr Insights: Sprinklr’s AI-powered research platform increases the speed from data, to insight, to action with generative AI. “Topic and keyword creation” with support from generative AI helps customers find the right information more quickly. “Article paraphraser” and “message summary” capabilities provide at-a-glance overviews of detailed articles and content for quick review and action from Sprinklr customers’ marketing and communications teams.

Sprinklr Marketing: Sprinklr Marketing is the only unified omnichannel platform for the end-to-end marketing lifecycle. Sprinklr AI+ delivers generative AI-powered suggestions to help our customers build marketing campaigns – including the ability to create tone, voice, and visual style guidelines. Sprinklr customers can also tap generative AI within the platform to assist in brainstorming ideas, personas, CTAs, and USPs. For paid social media campaigns, generative AI helps our customers create and refine social content.

Sprinklr Social: Sprinklr Social with Sprinklr AI+ includes publishing, engagement, and reporting tools integrated with OpenAI’s generative AI models to help enterprise social media teams create better content, more quickly, with fewer resources.

Sprinklr AI+ gives brands a unified generative AI capability for social media management, customer service, and marketing that is built with enterprise-level governance, security, and data privacy in the design.