Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Epson launches its V39II flatbed document and photo scanner

Epson launches its V39II flatbed document and photo scanner

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Epson, a world leader in digital and printing solutions, has announced the launch of  the Epson Perfection V39II scanner- its latest flatbed entry-level document and photo scanner with superior scanning quality. The V39II is designed to save space, reduce clutter, and enhance mobility, making it the perfect solution for home, offices, and businesses.

With an amazing built-in kickstand, the V39II allows users to scan even in an upright position, regardless of the space restrictions they may have. This feature is especially useful for those who want to save desk space or have limited work areas. Priced at INR 6 999, the scanner is available for purchase across authorised Epson partners.

The V39II is equipped with Epson’s ReadyScan LED Technology, which starts scanning instantly with zero warm-up time. Featuring a mercury-free LED light source, this eco-friendly scanner is low in heat dissipation and power consumption, allowing users to be energy efficient and cost effective.

Users can connect the scanner to their PC with a single USB cable to start scanning. Users can also power up the Epson Perfection V39II scanner with their laptop’s USB port.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Epson Perfection V39II scanner,” said Prabagaran S, Senior General Manager – SCN/SIDM/SP, Epson India. “This new scanner offers superior convenience, reducing clutter and hassle with a simple setup. It enables users to be energy-efficient and cost-effective.” Prabagaran adds.

Features of the Epson Perfection V39III Photo and Document Scanner

  • Easy set up: Connect with a single USB cable to start scanning and power up with your laptop’s USB port for on-the-go convenience
  • Remarkable Versatility: Compact size and built-in kickstand allow for upright scanning in tight spaces
  • Zero Warm-up Time, Eco-friendly Feature: With Epson’s ReadyScan LED Technology, the Epson Perfection V39II scanner starts scanning instantly with no warm-up time required.
  • Low power consumption: Featuring a mercury-free LED light source, this eco-friendly scanner is low in heat dissipation and power consumption, giving you energy and cost savings

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image