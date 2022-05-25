Staqu helped Ludhiana police to catch a criminal with a new video enhancement upgrade in JARVIS

Staqu, an Indian AI implementation enabler, has augmented JARVIS with an AI-based video enhancement technology. With this new proprietary algorithm, JARVIS can now identify any person or object even using a low-quality camera or minimal bandwidth.

Most organisations with existing CCTV systems currently face the challenge of low-resolution videos due to poor camera quality or low bandwidth. It makes real time analytics difficult for organizations while also preventing them from automating operations or obtaining other actionable insights from such cameras. Organizations had no options but to either buy a new camera or switch to high bandwidth internet. With the latest and advanced JARVIS, businesses can detect various activities without making new or additional investments in their infrastructure. JARVIS, which is endowed with Video Management Software (VMS) and Video Analytics (VA) technologies, can be effortlessly integrated with existing CCTV cameras at a specified location to provide innovative monitoring and analytics in security , safety and retail analytics . In fact, recently Staqu shown the prowess of its newly developed video enhancement feature where it helped Ludhiana police leveraged this innovation to catch a criminal who looted INR 32 lakhs in the city, underlining its robust efficacy and high success rate.

Video Enhancement Technology of JARVIS is not limited to the security sector only. It has numerous applications in retail, manufacturing, and other industries. In retail, for example, JARVIS may monitor footfall, perform demographic analysis, queue analysis, on low bandwidth and low camera resolution. In the manufacturing sector, JARVIS can help detect ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), i.e. the vehicle’s number plate, even if the camera has a blurry image.

Atul Rai, Co-Founder and CEO, Staqu said, “At Staqu, we have always remained committed to carefully studying, understanding the pain points of our customers across different domains we are working in. We have ensured that all our features are robust, solution-driven, and always in sync with the infrastructural challenges we have in different domains. The latest advancement in JARVIS is a testimony to our diligence, and we are now more confident to serve our customers seamlessly like never before.”