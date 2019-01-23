STMicroelectronics and Arilou partner To Detect Automotive Hacking

Arilou Information Security Technologies, a supplier of high-end cyber security solutions for the automotive industry, part of NNG Group, and STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor player serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications,are working together on the integration of Arilou’s Intrusion Detection and Prevention system (IDPS) Software solution into ST’s SPC58 Chorus series of 32-bit automotive microcontrollers (MCUs).

The project to produce a fully integrated solution that addresses the emerging request for protection against intrusion via communication buses in Automotive Body and Gateway applications aims to deliver strong security to fleet managers and consumers.

“This development work allows us to see our software solution tailored to specific devices and applications in the automotive sector,” said Ziv Levi, CEO and founder of Arilou. “As automotive cybersecurity pioneers, working on this project with ST has allowed us to be among the first to take real steps on a path leading to the fully secured vehicle.”

Advanced security solutions require a multi-layer approach where both hardware and software monitor the data streams to detect communication anomalies. The combination of the Security Engine embedded in ST’s SPC58 Chorus series of automotive MCUs with the capability of Arilou’s IDPS software to detect traffic anomalies, provides a state-of-the art cyber-security solution.

“Securing the connected car is a multi-layer project and as a leading supplier of automotive processing solutions, ST is, and must continue to be, at the center of efforts to monitor systems, detect intrusions, and protect against those intrusions,” said Luca Rodeschini, Head of Automotive Strategy and Microcontroller Business Unit, STMicroelectronics. ”ST’s product, technology, and market leadership requires us to work with security experts like Arilou to anticipate and meet cybersecurity challenges head on.”

