Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Trend Micro’s IoT Telecom Security Solution receives VMware certification

IoTNews
By Express Computer
1

Trend Micro recently announced that its telecom IoT security solution, Virtual Network Function Suite (VNFS), has been certified as VMware Ready. This designation verifies the compatibility of the Trend Micro solution to secure modern networks that are built to support 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

“We are pleased that Trend Micro qualifies for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure,” said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. “This signifies to customers that the Trend Micro solution can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments.”

Certification by VMware allows communications service providers who prefer or have already adopted VMware vCloud NFV to easily add network security services from Trend Micro. Those who are interested in the Trend Micro solution but haven’t virtualized their networks yet will find it much easier to set up an evaluation environment with VMware vCloud NFV.

“We are pleased to be certified VMware Ready, as it signals to telecom carriers, service and cloud providers that there is an answer to concerns of protecting expanded architectures required to support 5G,” said Hideyuki Tsugane, director of NFV business development at Trend Micro. “Leading telcos can now use the latest virtual network-ready solution from Trend Micro to provide industry leading security and reliability at scale.”

Telecom providers are expected to offer highly reliable networks that can support the extra load from an increasing volume of corporate and consumer smart devices, while also keeping their business and home users safe. The fact that Trend Micro blocked more than 20.4 billion threats to both in the first half of 2018 reinforces that it is ideal for this environment.

The Trend Micro VNFS contains a fully virtualized set of network functions that sits on the carrier network, applying URL filtering, application control, intrusion prevention and IoT reputation services. It leverages Trend Micro’s leading global threat intelligence platform, the Smart Protection Network™, which blocks 65 billion threats per year for customers.

The Trend Micro solution supports next-gen NFV networks by enabling security resources to be dynamically allocated and configured for different services as they scale up and down to meet varied traffic demands. It utilizes the data plane development kit for high-speed packet processing, ensuring outstanding performance.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close