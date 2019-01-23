Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Atos launches software-based high availability solution for Cloud apps

CloudNews
By Express Computer
2

Atos has launched its new Evidian SafeKit 100% software solution to ensure high availability of enterprise business-critical services hosted in the Cloud. It is fully comprehensive and includes real-time replication, load balancing and failover all within the same one software product.

In recent years, organisations have been moving their business-critical services and infrastructure to Cloud solutions, which are cost efficient, flexible and scalable. However, for critical services, a Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 99.99%, may be not high enough.

In this context, Atos offers Evidian SafeKit, a 100% software-based solution that enables enterprises to implement business continuity for their critical services hosted in the Cloud. SafeKit provides templates for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform that enables customers to create their first application cluster on two virtual machines in less than 10 minutes. This cluster manages computer failure issues and ensures fast application recovery.

The Evidian SafeKit ‘in the Cloud’ solution is plug & play, and does not require any particular expertise in the domain of high-availability. It is flexible and can be deployed in any cloud.

“Businesses need high-level performance of Cloud-based applications to ensure business continuity and plan for disaster recovery. Our Evidian SafeKit technology is clearly the right solution for customers which value simplicity and flexibility – and simply cannot afford any downtime” said Bruno Rochat, Evidian SafeKit product line manager, high availability expert at Atos


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close