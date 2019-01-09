Suresh Prabhu to inaugurate Convergence India 2019 Expo

The event will bring together the latest technology innovations and trends from telecom & mobile communication, internet of things, information technology & security, broadcast & digital media, mobile devices and accessories, as well as emerging technologies and enterprise solutions under one roof.

The three-day exhibition and conference, to be held in New Delhi from 29-31 January, 2019, will welcome 800+ exhibitors and 200+ speakers from 30+ countries. Over 25,000 trade visitors are expected, including key government officials, overseas representatives, and private players from the telecom and broadcast sectors, cable TV & satellite operators, system integrators, information and network security etc., resulting in tremendous business activity, negotiations, intellectual discussions and much more.

Co-located with the event will be the Internet of Things India 2019 expo and the Embedded Tech India 2019 expo, which will focus on technologies and developments in the space of cloud & big data, virtual & augmented reality, artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, application development, cloud services, M2M solutions, semiconductor manufacturing, energy & automation technology, smart cities etc. The three events together will provide a robust opportunity for professionals, digital innovators, international business gurus, telecom and broadcasting czars, leaders from IT, Internet and IoT industries, to interact and do business with each other.

Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce & Industry, commented, “I am happy to learn that Exhibitions India Group, along with India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) as co-organiser, is hosting the 27th edition of Convergence India 2019 expo, the 3rd edition of Internet of Things India 2019 expo, and Embedded Tech India 2019 expo in New Delhi. Also, it is a pleasure to know that the expos will focus on the convergence of technologies across telecom, IT, broadcast and digital media sectors, and the fast growing IoT infrastructure in India. This will be a great opportunity for industry leaders and influencers to discuss the latest trends and disruptions impacting various industry verticals. I would like to congratulate the organisers for hosting these events, which continue to provide a remarkable opportunity to various stakeholders to come up with innovative solutions for India’s growth in the future.”

“I am confident the expos will be immensely useful to further extend the impact of Digital India and Make in India campaigns globally, and also enhance India’s share of exports through trade in goods and services. The expos are bound to provide huge opportunities to exhibitors to promote Brand India, apart from exploring possibilities of entering into joint ventures and business collaborations,” said LC Goyal, CMD, ITPO.

“Digital and telecommunications technologies are inevitably set to become the new norm across industries and sectors on a global front. From AI and automation, which are transforming the nature of work and delivering unprecedented levels of productivity, to AR and VR emerging as an advanced interface between machines and humans, we are on the cusp of a massive revolution. Adopting these technologies on a wide scale in our country will be the key to promoting Brand India globally, and that is just what we aim to do through the Convergence India, Internet of Things India and Embedded Tech expos,” said Prem Behl, Chairman, Exhibitions India Group.

Prem Behl further added, “As we get ready to host the 27th edition of Convergence India expo, we also aim to help bolster the collaboration between companies and governments in order to achieve long-term success. The event this year will emphasise on showcasing the innovations that will power the next generation of industry and our economy, along with providing a conducive platform to facilitate an exchange of ideas and technologies for various stakeholders.”

Amongst the key attractions of the expo will be the Mobile & Accessories Pavilion which will showcase the potential of mobile devices & accessories ecosystem. The SATCOM Pavilion, on the other hand, shall exhibit the latest technologies in satellite and telecommunications, transmission systems & equipment, cabling systems, home systems & broadband, post production & new media, audio & radio displays, telecine & film etc.

The Start-up Planet invites IoT start-ups to showcase future technology trends to be integrated into existing technologies that would result in a ‘smarter’ product or application. This will also be an open platform for entrepreneurs to interact with government representatives, corporate leaders, investors, and quality business visitors.

The Embedded Tech India 2019 expo will showcase leading-edge products and solutions that empower smart products, smart home, smart industry, and ultimately smart cities. The show will host a product line that uses microcontrollers, sensors, RF, motor-control, secure MCUs, and other solutions.

