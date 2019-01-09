Fortinet named as the first cybersecurity founding partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for Cybersecurity

WEF and Fortinet both believe that the global threat to our digital economy requires a global response. To respond to that threat and shape the future of cybersecurity, WEF has established the Centre for Cybersecurity, a global network of partners from business, government, international organizations, academia, and civil society to collaborate on cybersecurity challenges. Fortinet’s partnership with the Centre is further reinforcement of the company’s longstanding commitment to public and private sector collaboration. In conjunction with the Centre for Cybersecurity, Fortinet will continue its efforts to collaborate, innovate and develop powerful global solutions to reduce global cyberattacks, contain current and future cyberattacks, and deter cybercrime.

As part of the company’s activity surrounding the WEF Centre for Cybersecurity and WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Ken Xie, Chairman of the Board, CEO and founder of Fortinet, and Phil Quade, CISO at Fortinet, took part in planning discussions in the inaugural Annual Gathering of the Centre for Cybersecurity in Geneva, Switzerland November 26 – 27.

It was announced at the Annual Gathering that Accenture, Fortinet and Sberbank are Founding Partners of the Centre and Xie was named to the Centre for Cybersecurity Advisory Board. Xie has been named a discussion leader at the upcoming WEF Annual Meeting in Davos Switzerland for the Centre for Cybersecurity Cyber Workforce session on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

