Tata Capital Launches Swift Insta Personal Loans on WhatsApp

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, launched ‘Swift Insta Personal Loans’ (SIPL) on WhatsApp. Existing customers can now instantly apply and receive sanctions for personal loans using Tata Capital’s chatbot TIA on WhatsApp.

TIA on WhatsApp was recently launched as a service platform which facilitates an array of requests. These include providing EMI details or updating customer records. This medium was well received by customers and continues to build good traction. The introduction of SIPL now enables WhatsApp to service and sanction loans all on one platform.

Existing customers can apply for Swift Insta Personal Loans by following 5 simple steps:

Step 1: Type ‘Hi’ on – 7506756060

Step 2: Select ‘Swift Insta Personal Loans ‘ from the Menu

Step 3: Authenticate via One- time Password

Step 4: Choose the Loan amount and await approval

Step 5: (Provisional) Sanction for loan applied will be received instantly

Post completion of the steps, details of the sanctioned SIPL amount will then be emailed to the customer’s registered email address.

On the launch of SIPL on whatsapp, Ms. Abonty Banerjee, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Tata Capital said, “Our latest offering enables us to connect with the digital savvy customer, who is looking for more than one solution on a single platform itself. TIA on WhatsApp which was earlier a service platform connected well with our customers as it was easy and convenient to use. Based on the growing number of service requests and feedback from our customers, we further expanded our offerings on WhatsApp. SIPL is one such step in this direction and we will keep enhancing this platform in the future as well.”

Currently TIA on WhatsApp as a comprehensive platform is available for personal loans only. This platform will soon be extended to other loan categories as well. Also recently, Tata Capital launched the first- of- its- kind automatic renewal loan for its channel finance customers. SIPL is the latest addition to Tata Capital’s suite of instant loan offerings.

