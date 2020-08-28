Praveen Kumar, Field Marketing Consultant, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 27th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ At Dell Technologies, we believe that flexible workplace solutions will be key
+ Dell Provisioning saves upto a week of IT time per 1000 devices deployed
+ 99 percent malware threat originates from endpoint devices
+ ML integration in devices helps in optimisation
+ Flexible workplace solutions will be the mantra
