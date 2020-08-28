Panel Discussion : Adoption of emerging tech tools in the times of Covid-19 and how technology became an enabler to fight against Coronavirus | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 27th August 2020

Moderator : Vishwas Dass, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Panelists:

Ramkumar S, Mission Director (MD), National Health Mission, Govt of Meghalaya

Ravi Shankar Shukla, MD, NHM, Govt of Jharkhand

Navnath Kondiba Gavhane, MD, Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Ltd, Government of Gujarat

Dr Sonia Trikha Khullar, Director, Health Services & Executive Director, State Health Systems Resource Centre, Govt of Haryana

Dr. Viduthalai Virumbi Balagurusamy, Health Officer, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dept of Health, Government of Tamil Nadu

Ajay Dubey, Channel Head (India/SAARC), Forcepoint

Narayana Birakayala, Capture Business Development Lead, AISPL

Key Highlights:

+ Data singularity is very important for us: Ramkumar S, Mission Director (MD), National Health Mission, Govt of Meghalaya

+ We are still learning from our efforts and we will emerge victorious: Ravi Shankar Shukla, MD, NHM, Govt of Jharkhand

+ We are able to connect our government customers with data in a secure manner: Ajay Dubey, Channel Head (India/SAARC), Forcepoint

+ With tele consultation, patients’ anxiety was allayed: Dr Sonia Trikha Khullar, Director, Health Services & Executive Director, State Health Systems Resource Centre, Govt of Haryana

+ Cloud technology has become the lifeline of government services delivery: Narayana Birakayala, Capture Business Development Lead, AISPL

+ We separated the applications and datasets: Dr. Viduthalai Virumbi Balagurusamy, Health Officer, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dept of Health, Government of Tamil Nadu

