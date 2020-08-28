Express Computer


Panel Discussion : Adoption of emerging tech tools in the times of Covid-19 and how technology became an enabler to fight against Coronavirus | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 27th August 2020

Panel Discussion : Adoption of emerging tech tools in the times of Covid-19 and how technology became an enabler to fight against Coronavirus | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 27th August 2020

Moderator : Vishwas Dass, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Panelists:

  • Ramkumar S, Mission Director (MD), National Health Mission, Govt of Meghalaya
  • Ravi Shankar Shukla, MD, NHM, Govt of Jharkhand
  • Navnath Kondiba Gavhane, MD, Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Ltd, Government of Gujarat
  • Dr Sonia Trikha Khullar, Director, Health Services & Executive Director, State Health Systems Resource Centre, Govt of Haryana
  • Dr. Viduthalai Virumbi Balagurusamy, Health Officer, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dept of Health, Government of Tamil Nadu
  • Ajay Dubey, Channel Head (India/SAARC), Forcepoint
  • Narayana Birakayala, Capture Business Development Lead, AISPL

Key Highlights:

+ Data singularity is very important for us: Ramkumar S, Mission Director (MD), National Health Mission, Govt of Meghalaya

+ We are still learning from our efforts and we will emerge victorious: Ravi Shankar Shukla, MD, NHM, Govt of Jharkhand

+ We are able to connect our government customers with data in a secure manner: Ajay Dubey, Channel Head (India/SAARC), Forcepoint

+ With tele consultation, patients’ anxiety was allayed: Dr Sonia Trikha Khullar, Director, Health Services & Executive Director, State Health Systems Resource Centre, Govt of Haryana

+ Cloud technology has become the lifeline of government services delivery: Narayana Birakayala, Capture Business Development Lead, AISPL

+ We separated the applications and datasets: Dr. Viduthalai Virumbi Balagurusamy, Health Officer, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dept of Health, Government of Tamil Nadu


