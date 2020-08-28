Pramod Agrawal, VP & Regional CTO, Automation Anywhere Inc | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 27th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ Automation Anywhere has over 3500 customer entities globally
+ Digitisation has resulted in a large number of applications for service delivery
+ 25 percent of our customers have already deployed RPA with AI
+ Automation can help increase operational efficiency
+ Automation strengthens governance and fosters innovation
