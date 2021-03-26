Tata Consumer products digitally transforms supply chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture

Express Computer


Tata Consumer Products has created an autonomous and integrated supply chain with Blue Yonder and implemented by Accenture. Leveraging solutions in Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning, the digital transformation of TCPL’s supply chain will improve end-to-end visibility across the value chain to meet growing consumer demands and enable purposeful growth.

The project was powered by Microsoft Azure, Blue Yonder’s strategic partner for SaaS-based solutions.

Based in India, TCPL is a consumer products company uniting the food and beverage interests of the Tata Group. The company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, and packaged food offerings. The company is innovating with new marketplace models and expects a larger play in the food and beverage industry, which requires enhanced capabilities for demand planning, inventory optimization, sales and operations planning (S&OP), and supply planning and replenishment to be successful.

“With more people working from and staying home, tea consumption by consumers has gone up. By digitally transforming its supply chain, TCPL can be better prepared for these kinds of shifts in behavior thanks to the strong demand, inventory optimization and S&OP capabilities of Luminate Planning powered by Microsoft Azure,” said Vishal Dhawan, vice president, APAC sales, Blue Yonder.

By working with Accenture and choosing Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions, TCPL will increase service levels, reduce logistics costs and emissions and improve delivery responses, as well as put the decision-making power at the frontline of the sales organization.

“The digital transformation of TCPL’s supply chain will allow for more intelligent planning and better execution that helps achieve greater efficiency, sustainability and resilience,” said Vineet R. Ahuja, a managing director for Accenture in India. “With the combined value of our consumer goods industry experience and responsible supply chain expertise, TCPL will now have a future-proof, customer-centric supply chain and dynamic retailer sales intelligence that brings TCPL closer to end consumers.”

By underpinning its SaaS-based supply chain footprint with Azure, TCPL can combine rich internal and external data from across its digital supply chain assets, allowing the company to gain real-time visibility into issues, take quick resolution actions and plan for scenarios. In APAC, Azure fuels Blue Yonder’s ongoing SaaS momentum allowing its Luminate Planning solutions to deliver a seamless experience for Blue Yonder customers who can then make smarter business decisions that lead to profitable business growth.

“Companies like TCPL add value by integrating the Blue Yonder Luminate Planning solutions with Microsoft Azure,” said Venkat Krishnan, executive director, Commercial Partners, Microsoft India. “Luminate Planning helps TCPL tackle a variety of planning needs, ensuring customers have the right products when and where they need them thanks to the enterprise-grade reliability that Microsoft Azure provides.”


