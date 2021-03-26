Honeywell partners with FarEye to expand Supply Chain Software Suite

Read Article

Honeywell has partnered with FarEye, a low-code SaaS platform, to provide its intelligent delivery management platform to Honeywell mobile computer users. FarEye allows mobile workers with devices to manage, visually track and monitor delivery logistics operations. FarEye works with major retailers, carriers & consumers around the world to provide higher control on their delivery operations and provide a superior experience to end customers. Honeywell also recently recognized FarEye as its ISV Partner of the year.

Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-Founder, FarEye said, “We are honored to partner with Honeywell and also be recognized as the ISV Partner of the Year. Indeed a milestone for both the teams who are on a journey to empower shippers and carriers to deliver better. As customers transform their businesses to keep pace with today’s ever-changing business climate, FarEye enables the customers to scale their delivery operations & create value. Together we have been able to make a positive impact on businesses with the disruptive power of Honeywell technologies and FarEye’s intelligent delivery management platform which is built to solve the complex challenges that cost the supply chain and logistics industry trillions of dollars.”

With the combined capabilities, Honeywell and FarEye aim to provide greater visibility of logistics operations through centralizing data that is usually scattered throughout the organization. This will help customers to achieve greater transparency enabling them to move from reacting to situations to real-time problem solving with end-to-end operational visibility.

