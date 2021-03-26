Agri tech startup Farmers Family launches app

Read Article

In order to make quality and fresh farming products reach the last mile, Farmers Family, an agri- tech startup, has launched its online shopping app that is the one-stop solution for all your farm-fresh veggies and fruits needs. The app is making consumer’s shopping experience hassle-free by enabling them a bouquet of user-friendly services including user-friendly login, in-app messaging services and easy payment options,

Titled as Farmers Family, which will be available on Android and IOS platforms, the app aims at providing a quick and efficient doorstep delivery of services as a part of an effort to restrict people’s movement further. Users can avail all the services with a click of button by simply login with their email or mobile number. The no-contact delivery will ensure that the veggies and fruits are delivered safely to the consumers.

Vikal Kulshreshtha, Co-founder & CEO, Farmers Family said, “We are excited to announce the mobile app which will make things easier for both retailers and the customers. Investment in mobile app will help us reap benefits for a longer period because Rewards/loyalty programs can create value addition through this app. Moreover, we are seeing a substantial rise of smartphone usage as smartphones are easily accessible, and this has transformed not just the mobile industry, but also the retail sector. We believe that this initiative will help us to stay connected with our consumers 24X7. There is no way that a consumer has to neglect his/her right to have fresh veggies and fruits due to the lack of availability of them.”

Farmers Family hopes to create a bridge between the farm and table. It provides healthy and quality farm produce directly from the farms to the consumers. The company has in-house state-of-the-art machines, which are being used to hygienically clean and pack the products. Their team of agronomist and quality control keep a strict watch on the production, procurement, processing and packaging to ensure compliance with highest quality standards. They also have an appropriate mechanism in place to prevent post-harvest wastage technology driven business with minimum human interference.

