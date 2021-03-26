India emerges as the fastest growing country in the world by open source contribution

Read Article

GitHub has announced new programs for developers, students and startups in India at the GitHub Satellite India virtual event, kicking off today, attracting participants and speakers from across the country. The two-day virtual conference celebrates India’s vibrant developer community and innovative open source projects, with hands-on workshops and expert sessions.

India is home to GitHub’s third largest community of developers and since GitHub officially launched its operations in India in February last year, the company has witnessed phenomenal growth in the country. Over 1.8 million new developers have joined GitHub in India over the past year with the community in India now totalling 5.8 million developers. The number of contributions on the platform, such as issues and team discussions increased by 75 per cent in India compared to about 40 per cent for the rest of the world over the past year. In public repos, the number of contributors increased by 80 per cent over the previous year and over 1 million developers created their first repository on GitHub in India, making it the fastest growing country in the world, in terms of developers contributing to open source. GitHub predicts the community will grow to more than 10 million developers in India by 2023.

The company is witnessing the same level of engagement and growth across enterprises embracing open source. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and urged companies to adopt more flexible ways of working to continue to innovate and remain relevant. In less than a year, the adoption of GitHub Enterprise by businesses based in India has tripled. Companies such as Infosys, Cognizant, InMobi, Udaan, ShareChat, Capillary Technologies, Swiggy, ArisGlobal and many others have chosen GitHub to collaborate and build the software that powers their businesses, accelerating digital transformation, no matter where their developers are based. In addition, GitHub partners including Amrut Software, Canarys Automations, CXIO Technologies, DevTools, Embee Software, G7CR Technologies and Sonata Software are helping customers across India embrace an agile, secure and collaborative software development culture.

Maneesh Sharma, Country Manager, GitHub India said, “India has become an innovation powerhouse, with open source software development at the core. The growth in activity and engagement shows how powerful and invested India’s software development has become. Indian developers are truly building the future of software and the country is uniquely positioned to continue to drive innovation that accelerates human progress. We, at GitHub, are humbled to serve and celebrate this community connected by code and it is a privilege to be part of this incredible journey, empowering the developer community and businesses in India, to build the technology that is driving the nation’s growth.”

