India Accelerator invests in Recycle. Green; promotes recycling practices for a sustainable planet

India Accelerator invests in Recycle. Green; promotes recycling practices for a sustainable planet

Ahmedabad-based Green Tech startup Recycle. Green has recently secured seed funding from India Accelerator – an Angel Investor Network, well-known for investing in promising startups. The startup was bootstrapped by its founders for more than three years and incubated by India Accelerator in Summer 2020 cohort.

The startup will be launched in Ahmedabad with #MissionZeroWasteAmdavad. It aims to utilize the capital in developing a robust digital marketplace including the mobile app and web platform. To help cities go more sustainable, smart and zero waste, the startup works on an innovative approach of helping the consumers get greener recycled product options on their smartphone. Further, the consumers can divert their product consumption to sustainable zero waste products and exchange them against segregated waste through its state-of-the-art app.

Commenting on investing in Recycle. Green, Mona Singh, Co-founder of India Accelerator said, “Poor management of waste negatively impacts our planet. As an eco-conscious Accelerator, we are focused on helping innovative startups that work in the direction of changing consumer behaviour for a safer environment. We have found immense potential in the idea of Recycle. Green to leverage technology for both the corporates and the consumers. They enable enterprises to become environmentally responsible through their waste and recycling program and help the consumers as well in understanding how to buy and recycle the used products.”


