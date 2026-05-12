By Venkat Ramana, CEO, NthEye & Value Pitch

India met a record peak power demand of 256.1 GW in April 2026, highlighting the growing pressure on its infrastructure. Buildings account for nearly one-third of electricity use, while most critical facilities still operate without real-time visibility. In environments where seconds matter, this lack of visibility delays action when it is needed most, turning routine gaps into structural risks that affect response and recovery.

For the past decade, the country’s technology narrative has been shaped by consumer convenience. Faster payments, seamless apps, and digital-first services have defined progress. The next phase must move beyond convenience to strengthen the intelligence of the physical environments where people work, travel, and receive care every day.

Today, many of these environments run on fragmented systems. A hospital may have cameras, alarms, and monitoring tools, but they rarely work in sync. Industrial facilities depend on periodic checks even when operations are automated. Transport hubs generate vast amounts of data but lack the ability to act on it instantly. The issue is not the absence of technology; it is the absence of real-time, actionable intelligence.

AI-powered visual intelligence is transforming existing surveillance systems into active decision engines. What was once passive recording is becoming continuous interpretation. Systems can now detect anomalies as they occur. Unusual crowd movement, unattended objects, safety violations, or early signs of equipment stress can be flagged instantly. The result is faster intervention, sharper decisions, and a measurable reduction in risk.

For years, automation was about responding faster; today, intelligence is about anticipating earlier. Systems are learning from patterns, correlating signals, and identifying deviations before they escalate into disruption. In hospitals, early detection of risks in high-dependency zones can prevent incidents that traditional monitoring may miss. In industrial environments, identifying subtle changes in machine behaviour can reduce downtime and improve worker safety. In cities, real-time awareness enables better crowd management and faster emergency response.

India’s scale makes this shift unavoidable. The country is expanding rapidly across urban infrastructure, logistics, healthcare, and industrial capacity. With this growth comes complexity that cannot be managed through manual oversight or disconnected systems. Intelligence must be embedded into the environment itself.

At the same time, innovation cannot remain limited to premium or greenfield infrastructure. Much of India operates on existing systems, and replacing them is neither practical nor scalable. The real breakthrough lies in making current infrastructure more intelligent. Solutions that integrate with existing cameras, sensors, and networks lower the barrier to adoption and accelerate impact.

This is where inclusivity becomes essential. Smarter environments require intelligence that can be deployed widely. When technology builds on existing infrastructure, it extends beyond metros to reach smaller cities, legacy systems, and resource-constrained environments. It ensures that safety, efficiency, and responsiveness are widely accessible capabilities.

India is entering a phase where the foundation of digital infrastructure is already in place. The next leap demands embedding intelligence directly into the physical world. The new benchmark for innovation is awareness, adaptability, and resilience. Institutions that build environments capable of preventing failure, protecting people, and sustaining operations will lead the next decade of progress.