Tata Steel BSL partners with FarEye to onboard its predictive visibility solution

One of the most prominent players in India’s steel industry with more than three decades of manufacturing expertise, Tata Steel BSL, partners with FarEye to accelerate its digital transformation goals.

With the aim to improve in-plant and in-transit visibility, optimise transportation costs, mitigate delivery delays, reduce loading times and slash manual dependencies, FarEye is on-boarded to ensure intelligent management of logistics that will reduce turnaround-time, help risk mitigation, end-to-end transportation visibility, and delivery efficiency.

Tata Steel BSL is now achieving high levels of operational excellence via efficient SLA (Service Level Agreement) adherence, Key Performance Indicator benchmarking, bottleneck mitigation, and data-driven business risk calculations. The steel manufacturer now predicts estimated time of arrival with absolute precision, manages exceptions and risks proactively, and has gained end-to-end real-time visibility of ground-level operations.

Subrata Basak, Chief Logistics Officer, Tata Steel BSL says, “In this volatile situation in the world, to help us sustain our leadership position, we have made many interventions in our operation process. Due to Covid-19, it was of paramount importance to reduce the man-to-man interactions. Through digitalisation, our processes are more agile to meet the ever-changing needs of the supply chain. It also helped to maintain the social distancing norms and touch-free operations helped us reap benefits in terms of performance improvements and turnaround time reduction of vehicles in the plant.”

Real-time tracking keeps the business associates posted on their shipments and ensures timely delivery of the same, bringing customer delight. AI and ML have improved our predictive and information analysing capabilities through predicting the ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival), In-transit Performance, Loading and Unloading TAT (Turn-around Time), and our Allocation & Placement delays. It has had a compounded effect that can be scaled up effectively for all locations. This integrated platform through its various modules provides an efficient way to control and monitor our logistics processes and costs.”

Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-Founder, FarEye says, “Ensuring 100 per cent visibility of in-plant and in-transit transportation is critical to optimising logistics operations, mitigating risks, eliminating delays, and boosting customer satisfaction. This is where FarEye’s platform makes a difference. Its amalgamation of efficient logistics management with proactive exception management and real-time visibility is empowering Tata Steel BSL to drive new levels of operational excellence and tangible ROI.”

