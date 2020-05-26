TCL and Segun Life joined hands to launch Infrared Thermometer in India

Read Article

Segun Life, a homegrown brand in wearables and healthcare devices working towards various COVID-19 Helplines and non-profit initiatives, has partnered with TCL to launch infrared thermometer to aid COVID-19 in India. The thermometer comes with HD LCD display with vibration alert and accurate ergonomic measurements. It will be available on Amazon.in and the company’s website at 3999 INR.

The thermometer is non-touch 3-in-1 digitally equipped for different levels of temperature. It can measure temperature in the room for food, objects and liquids also. The thermometer comes with 1 yr warranty support.

The device comes with no-touch digital sensors to measure temperature from a distance to avoid contact risk. It is provided with a switch option between Celsius and Fahrenheit. The non-touch 3-in-1 digital infrared LED changes its colour basis temperature between High, Normal and Low. It changes backlight colour while detecting fever to red. The thermometer is equipped with high accuracy ergonomic and automatic power-off features. The detection time is 1 second. The LED comes in three colours white, Green and Red.

On the launch, David Huang, Senior Vice President, TCL says, “We are delighted to partner with Segun Life at this hour where there are massive requirements for these sensor thermometers. Through this strategic partnership, we are looking forward to serving customers with the best innovation at an affordable price bracket.”

Shalini Puchalapalli, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said “We are delighted to add TCL-Segun product line on IR thermometers to our Covid-19 supplies on Amazon.in. This is in line with our efforts to enable easy access to healthcare products for customers across the country.”

CP Khandelwal, CEO – PR innovations (Managing Business SegunLife) says, “To serve people with the best innovations, we have partnered with TCL to make sure people should get the best quality products at a promising price bracket. The newly launched IR thermometer is equipped with the latest features of the LCD screen and high accuracy measurement. Consumers have always accepted our products, and like earlier, we are hoping for the same kind of response from them.”

