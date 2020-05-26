Express Computer


Home  »  Cloud  »  SAP brings S/4 HANA Cloud and SAP Commerce Cloud on India data centre

SAP brings S/4 HANA Cloud and SAP Commerce Cloud on India data centre

CloudNews
By Express Computer
0 9
Read Article

SAP IN has announced the launch of SAP S/4 HANA Cloud and SAP Commerce Cloud on India data centre. With this launch, Indian enterprises can now meet end-to-end customer demands, make commerce frictionless while ensuring compliance with current and upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill.

“Adoption of agility like that of a Digital Native model across the business landscape can lead India Inc to quicker recovery as well as push the demand of a digital buying mindset (electronic commerce),” said Debdeep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent “With SAP’s locally available Business Cloud, we are easing Indian enterprises transition to be a digital business.”

As the economy shifts towards a consumption-based model, SAP brings together core technologies into one “stack” to deliver a high level of scalability and flexibility in the country while adhering to localization of the data policy. Further, with an € 5.5 Billion addressable market opportunity by 2023, SAP believes the need for companies to dive into technology areas such as user experience, data analytics, cloud solutions and mobility.

The availability of S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Commerce Cloud in India will offer enterprises a quick and easy way to consume the latest solutions in the cloud and enable them take advantage of next-generation software and services.

SAP Commerce Cloud will offer a comprehensive, end-to-end commerce solution powering real-time, intelligent customer engagement with individually relevant, in-the-moment experiences, seamlessly crossing channels, spanning front office to back office and connecting demand and supply chain.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud, on the other hand will simplify and redefine processes, improve modern user experience. Companies can now gain ultimate business advantages with an intelligent, next-generation ERP system that consolidates financial, managerial, and operational data in one unified in-memory system.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Register for the Digital Technology Senate Virtual Conclave: Pharma and Healthcare
Register Now!
close-image