Hikvision Introduces Temperature Screening Thermographic Cameras

Read Article

Hikvision has introduced Temperature Screening Thermographic Cameras and solutions in the Indian market. Hikvision Temperature Screening Thermographic Cameras are here to help the preventive measures at Airport and other transport terminals, schools and hospitals.

These Temperature Screening Thermographic Cameras can sense IR radiations (8-14μm) and produce thermal images. Thermal camera converts IR radiations into gray value, and establishes the accurate corresponding relation between gray value and temperature through the temperature measurement algorithm model.

Application: It is well-known that one major symptom of virus infections is temperature caused by fever. Therefore, thermal camera with high temperature accuracy can detect the elevated skin temperature to make the temperature screening. For this application, thermal cameras are advisable to be installed at the places with long queues such as passport control.

Hikvision Temperature Screening Thermographic Cameras are designed for the detection of elevated skin temperatures so as to achieve rapid preliminary screening in public areas. Actual core body temperatures should be further confirmed using clinical measurement devices. Under any circumstances, it is highly recommended to use Hikvision’s thermographic cameras in accordance with local laws and regulations.

Advantages:

High Efficiency: It takes only one second that thermal camera can detect temperature of each person. Thus, no congestion will be made when passing through the site where temperature needs to check.

Safety: Thermal camera supports non-contact temperature measurement, which can achieve accurately measuring temperature around 1 meter away. That reduces the risk of infection coming from physical contact.

Multi-person Detection: It can enable multi-person detection simultaneously

Alarm Notification: In case of any detection Temperature Screening Thermographic Cameras immediately sends alarm notification to notify operators

AI Detection: AI detection to reduce false alarms from other heat sources

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]