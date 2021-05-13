Express Computer


Tech Mahindra Foundation and Mission Oxygen to Set Up 50 oxygen plants for charitable and government hospitals across India

Tech Mahindra Foundation and Mission Oxygen to Set Up 50 oxygen plants for charitable and government hospitals across India

Tech Mahindra foundation, the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm of Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced its support to Mission Oxygen, an initiative by Democracy People Foundation, to ensure last mile delivery of oxygen supply across India. The partnership will strive to ensure that hospitals, nursing homes and medical care facilities, especially in tier-II cities, get immediate access to oxygen. 

Considering the likelihood of a wave three, the goal of this initiative in its second phase will be to also enable hospitals to become self-sufficient by enabling the provision of PSA (Pressure swing adsorption) plants. Few of these plants will produce cylindrical capacity of 15 Nm3/hour which will amount to 55 oxygen cylinders per day. This will be able to support uninterrupted oxygen supply to 27-30 patients.

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra said, “We at Tech Mahindra, are determined to support people and the society at large in these difficult times. We are aware of the likelihood of the virus coming back in another wave, and therefore, feel the need to support our country to prepare better by strengthening the healthcare system, especially in areas where the cases are to peak in the next five weeks based on analytics and data modelling.To this effect, we are extending our support to Mission Oxygen, a group of extremely agile entrepreneurs who have done a splendid job in providing oxygen concentrators. We are confident that together we can contribute towards enabling the supply chain digitally and provide immediate access of oxygen concentrators to hospitals and also set up permanent oxygen facilities for the long run.”


